Sarah Silverman Says She Consented To Let Louis C.K. Masturbate In Front of Her

Comedian and actress Sarah Silverman said that she let Louis C.K. masturbate in front of her with her consent. According to Fox News, while Silverman was talking to Howard Stern during his radio show, she revealed that she allowed the controversial comedian to masturbate in front of her several times over the years.

“I’ve known Louis forever, I’m not making excuses for him, so please don’t take this that way. We are peers. We are equals. When we were kids, and he asked if he could masturbate in front of me, sometimes I’d go, ‘f**k yeah I want to see that!’ … It’s not analogous to the other women that are talking about what he did to them,” she told Stern.

Silverman explained that her situation was different than others because she was a peer with Louis C.K.

“He could offer me nothing. We were only just friends. So sometimes, yeah, I wanted to see it, it was amazing. Sometimes I would say, ‘f***ing no, gross,’ and we got pizza.”

The 47-year-old actress was careful to say that she didn’t believe what he did was acceptable. She said that once C.K. became “influential” in the comedy world, the dynamic shifted between him and other women, and his behavior was “not OK.”

Silverman appeared on Howard Stern’s Sirius XM radio show on Monday to talk about her Hulu show I Love You, America and fellow comedians Steve Martin and Dave Chapelle.

During the show, C.K.’s sexual allegations came up. Silverman was explaining why she felt that C.K. didn’t understand the ramifications of his behavior. She does believe that the comedian feels remorse for his behavior.

Silverman told Stern that she has struggled with her feelings toward C.K., whom she considers a friend. The actress says he is a great dad and a good friend, but he also committed acts of sexual misconduct.

“Can you love someone who did bad things? Can you still love them?'” she told Stern she asks herself.

C.K. was accused by five women of sexual misconduct in a story by the New York Times. After the allegations hit the media, C.K. admitted that they were true and apologized for his actions. He stepped out of the limelight for nine months before returning to the comedy world with unannounced appearances at several different comedy clubs. Those appearances have sparked conversations about whether he is returning to the entertainment world too soon.