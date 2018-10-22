Jessie James Decker Looks Stunning In Lime Green Bikini

It may be October but Jessie James Decker is still rocking a bikini like the best of them.

The mother of three recently hit the beach and it’s hard to believe that she just gave birth to her third child just seven months ago. Photos published by the Daily Mail show the 30-year-old shooting a commercial at the beach in Miami, Florida. Decker looks nothing short of incredible in the shots, leaving little to the imagination in a barely there lime green bikini.

Jesse’s amazing bikini body shines bright as her toned abs and legs definitely steal the show. In the images, Decker appears to be wearing a face full of makeup, including dark eyeliner with minimal accessories, donning only a necklace for the beachside look. In some of the shots, Decker is posed solo by the ocean with her hands in the air and in a few of the other shots, Decker lifts her eldest daughter, Vivianne, in to the sky.

It is unclear what product Decker is promoting, but in the past, she has appeared in commercials for the South Beach Diet, so it is possible that she could be shooting one for that company again. And it appears as though Jessie is keeping busy with her work, especially after her husband, Eric Decker, shocked fans by announcing that he was retiring from the NFL.

Jessie James Decker Flaunts Flawless Bikini Bod https://t.co/16WPl3QfTG — TMZ Sports (@TMZ_Sports) October 22, 2018

As the Inquisitr shared back in August, Decker announced that he would be retiring from football after eight seasons in the league. Decker started his career just out of college with the Denver Broncos and before played for the New York Jets for two seasons and then the Tennessee Titans. Before retiring, he inked a one-year deal with the Patriots but surprised the world when he decided to call it quits.

On social media, Decker said that it was his lifelong dream to play football, but he feels as though it is time to start a new chapter in his life.

“I’m looking forward to spending more time with my wife and kids. I want to give a special thank you to my family, friends, and fans for all your support on this incredible journey. It’s been an amazing chapter in my life. I look forward to the future and the many adventures ahead,” he told fans.

But Eric will still be plenty busy. The couple still have their hit reality show Eric & Jessie: Game On on E! and they also have their hands full with three kids under the age of 5.