‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Tuesday: Lily Suffers A Complete Breakdown

New The Young and the Restless spoilers for Tuesday, October 23, reveal shocking deception and fantastic detective work among the Abbott family. Plus, Lily completely breaks down leading Cane to extreme worry.

Kyle (Michael Mealor) is caught in the act of shredding Dina’s (Marla Adams) paperwork at Jabot, according to She Knows Soaps. He tries to keep the details of Ashley’s ownership of everything she’s ever created at Jabot under wraps, but Dina catches him trying to shed the documents, and she yells at him. Then, Jack (Peter Bergman) walks in and wonders what’s going on.

However, according to the Inquisitr‘s Y&R spoilers, Jack (Peter Bergman) goes ahead and shreds the document even though it makes him feel bad. He simply cannot allow Ashley (Eileen Davidson) to own everything she’s ever created at Jabot — the payout would cripple the family business. Plus, considering Ashley’s recent actions in trying to take Jack’s paternity away, he feels justified in a sense.

Meanwhile, Traci (Beth Maitland) gets a clue that something’s up when Dina discusses what happened and Kyle and Jack attempt to cover. Traci is sick and tired of the way things have gone with the Abbott family lately, and she’s ready to see them turn things around. However, things may be way too far gone for that.

Even so, Traci still holds out hope, and she finds the remains of Dina’s document. Traci painstakingly pieces the entire puzzle together, and she finds out that Jack and Kyle want to deny Ashley the very thing that John and Dina wanted to give her. Sure, Traci knows what Ashley recently did to Jack, and she didn’t appreciate it. Despite that, though, Traci isn’t willing to take everything Ashley is owed away from her. She begs Jack to listen to reason and make things work with Ashley at Jabot.

Finally, Lily (Christel Khalil) escapes from reality in the form of a complete mental breakdown at Walworth. Cane (Daniel Goddard) missed their last visit, and it proves to be way too much for Lily. She’s already stressed under the conditions of her one-year sentence because of the accident that caused Hilary’s death, and now she’s succumbed completely.

Cane demands to see his wife, but unfortunately for him and Lily, he’s denied access to his wife. Lily is all alone in Walworth suffering, and it’s killing Cane that he cannot help her at all at this point. Will Lily ever be herself again after all the trauma of prison?