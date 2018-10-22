Elizabeth Hurley Rocks A Very Revealing Swimsuit, Shows How Amazing 53 Can Look

Fans praised the actress for her age-defying good looks.

Elizabeth Hurley sure knows how to rock a swimsuit — even at age 53.

The actress took to Instagram to show off a very revealing one-piece which showed off her ample bust. The picture was, at least in part, a promotion of her Elizabeth Hurley Beach collection — her personal swim wear line.

The picture got a huge reaction from her 1 million Instagram followers, with many leaving comments about how incredible she looks.

“Absolutely stunning!!!” one person wrote.

Hurley frequently shares pictures of herself showing off her swimsuit collection, usually getting some viral attention for her good looks and amazing figure in the process.

Elizabeth Hurley has been getting plenty of attention lately for her age-defying appearance. After she shared a picture with her 16-year-old son online, Hollywood Life noted that the two looked like they could have been siblings rather than mother and son.

Hurley teamed up with son Damian for a breast cancer awareness campaign, which has always been near and dear to Liz’s heart. In a recent interview, she recalled how when she had first started working to raise awareness, the breast cancer movement was nothing like it is today.

“There was no pink ribbon, nobody spoke about breast cancer,” Elizabeth told Us Weekly. “Our new hashtag this year is #timetoendbreastcancer. We are now moving everything toward really finding that cure.”

Looking great — especially at age 53 — is no accident for Elizabeth Hurley. As a source told Hollywood Life, she has a very strict and involved diet plan before a photo shoot.

“If Liz is preparing for a big photo shoot, for the three days leading up to it she’ll eat a diet of brown rice, vegetables, fish and steak, and drink nothing but green tea and water,” the source said.

Diet is only one component of a regime which keeps Elizabeth Hurley looking so youthful. The actress has also opened up about her workout routine, and encouraged others to do whatever they can to stay active — even if they can’t make it to the gym.

“I still think it’s important to be in shape,” she told E!. “It doesn’t matter really what size you are, but I think it’s important to stay sort of firm and to do a reasonable amount of walking and exercise. I don’t go to the gym, but I’m quite active.”

While Elizabeth Hurley said that she avoids late night foods and heavy meals, the actress said that she doesn’t put pressure on herself to maintain any specific weight — and would rather be “athletic and fit” rather than skinny. As her viral swimsuit photos show, fans seem to love the results.