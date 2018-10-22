‘Teen Mom 2’: Jenelle Evans Gushes Over Husband David Eason After Accusing Him Of Terrifying Assault

Jenelle Evans is speaking highly of David Eason after making shocking allegations against him just over a week ago.

Jenelle Evans accused her husband, David Eason, of assaulting her earlier this month during a shocking encounter at their North Carolina home. Days later, the Teen Mom 2 star was seen gushing over her partner on Instagram.

After denying claims she made in her hysterical 911 call to police, claiming she and Eason had a “drunk and dramatic misunderstanding,” the couple spent time as a family.

“Learning from the best,” Evans wrote in the caption of an Instagram story days ago, in which her husband was seen helping her oldest son, 8-year-old Jace, with his hair.

According to Radar Online, Evans’ husband shared a photo of the two of them with their daughter, 1-year-old Ensley, on his Instagram page and told his fans and followers that they’ve never been happier. In the photo, Evans was seen wearing a turtleneck, possibly to keep her collarbone hidden.

As the outlet revealed to readers, Evans was taken to a hospital in a private vehicle after accusing her husband of assault two weekends ago. However, in the days that followed her 911 call, the reality star shut down her previous claims, suggesting that the incident with Eason was nothing more than a misunderstanding.

“Everything is great…We are totally fine,” she told E! News.

But during her 911 call, things sounded to be anything but fine.

“My name is Jenelle Eason…and my husband, he just assaulted me,” the reality star told the dispatcher through tears, via TMZ. “He pinned me down on the ground…in the yard and I think I heard my f**king collarbone crack. I can’t move my arm.”

“He’s been drinking and I think that he got violent ’cause he was drinking,” she continued.

David Eason has been accused of being abusive in the past, and during the final episode of Teen Mom 2 Season 8 earlier this year, Evans’ mother, Barbara Evans, admitted to feeling concerned for her daughter’s well being.

Fans of the series have also expressed concern for Evans’ kids online after seeing him lose his temper on a number of occasions throughout his run on the series.

In February, after going on a rant against the gay and lesbian community, MTV announced they were cutting ties with Eason for good and he has not filmed since.

Jenelle Evans and her family are currently in production on Teen Mom 2 Season 9. The new episodes are expected to begin airing on MTV later this year or early next year.