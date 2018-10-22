Oakland Raiders Trade Wide Receiver Amari Cooper To The Dallas Cowboys

Former first-round wide receiver Amari Cooper has been traded from the Oakland Raiders to the Dallas Cowboys for a first-round pick in 2019.

The Oakland Raiders have traded wide receiver Amari Cooper to the Dallas Cowboys for a first-round pick, according to ESPN’s Josina Anderson.

The Raiders will receive the Cowboy’s 2019 first-round pick, giving them three for the upcoming draft, for Cooper, who was the fourth overall pick out of Alabama four years ago.

Cooper made the Pro Bowl his first two seasons in the league, catching more than 1,000 yards both times, but he’s had a disappointing campaign so far this season, only hauling in 22 catches for 280 yards and one touchdown through six games.

Cooper was not very consistent last season either, only making 48 receptions for 680 yards and seven TD’s in 14 games.

Cooper is banged up right now, with the team confirming he’s in concussion protocol while the team is on bye.

This trade might not come as a surprise, considering ESPN reports yesterday indicated the Cowboys were sniffing around Cooper for the past few days.

The Cowboys had been calling people about Cooper, gathering as much information as they possibly could about him while considering bringing him on board the team.

ESPN said that other teams like the Washington Redskins and Indianapolis Colts were both interested in the wide receiver.

This isn’t the first time the Cowboys have splashed big on a wide receiver, most recently trading a first-, third-, sixth-, and seventh-round pick to the Detroit Lions for Roy Williams, a move that certainly didn’t work out.

On top of that, Yahoo Sports reported that Cooper wouldn’t push for a new contract if he was dealt to Dallas.

Cooper is only due $700,000 in 2018, the fourth year of his rookie deal. The Raiders previously exercised the fifth-year option on Cooper’s deal, assuring the 24-year-old wideout $13.924 million in 2019.

The deal means different things for each respective team.

The Cowboys are looking to strengthen at wide receiver after parting ways with Dez Bryant last season, leaving them with the likes of Cole Beasley and Michael Gallup as important pieces.

For the Raiders, this likely means they’re looking to go into full rebuild mode in preparation for the team’s move to Las Vegas.

Head coach Jon Gruden has already dealt the franchise’s best defensive player in Khalil Mack, the 2016 defensive player of the year, to the Chicago Bears for two first-round picks.

He’s also cut contributing veteran players like wide receiver Michael Crabtree and punter Marquette King.

With the future likely in mind, the Raiders are looking at three first-round picks in 2019 (their own, the Cowboys, and the Bears) and two first-round picks in 2020 (their own and the Bears) to rebuild their team in Sin City.