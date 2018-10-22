Eileen Davidson Tears Up Looking Back At Her Years On ‘The Young And The Restless’

Since the moment Eileen Davidson announced she planned to leave The Young and the Restless earlier this year, fans have dreaded her time as Ashley Abbott in Genoa City coming to an end.

Now, it’s the final week of Davidson’s shows, and Y&R had the actress sit down and reminisce about her time in Genoa City.

In the video tribute to all things Ashley, Davidson said, “I started her in, I think, 1982. I wasn’t quite 23. We’re gonna go back in time together, and have some fun, take a look back, and make fun of my hairstyles.”

She kept things light in looking back through the years. She mostly focused on the sometimes outrageous hair, which most people can look back and see that they also had during those decades of crazy hairstyles.

The first flashback scene showed Ashley in the early 80s wearing an interesting updo complete with permed hair on top that Davidson described as “kinda cute.” Ashley interacted with her sister Traci (Beth Maitland). In the next scene, Davidson noted that Ashley was with “wicked” Diane (then Alex Donnelley). At that moment Ashley had fairly big hair with bangs, which the actress felt looked terrible on her.

Ashley Abbott will always have a place in our hearts. ❤️ Join @eileen_davidson on a walk down #YR memory lane as her time in Genoa City comes to a close. Make sure to tune in to her final episodes now through next Monday. pic.twitter.com/X0pVrOurr8 — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) October 22, 2018

In a pivotal moment for the character and the Abbott family, Brent Davis (Bert Kramer) told Ashley that he was her father instead of John Abbott. Davidson screamed during the scene because it was such a gamechanger for Ashley. Then, there was a moment where Ashley admitted to Brad (Don Diamont) she’d been artificially inseminated instead of having an affair.

When a special moment between Ashley and Abby (Melissa Ordway) popped up on the screen, Davidson commented on what a great TV daughter Ordway has been. Plus, Davidson said that the actress is also a wonderful person. Over the weekend, Inquisitr reported about a fun mother-daughter moment the duo shared off screen on social media. Losing that relationship with Abby on screen is bittersweet based on Davidson’s appreciation of her TV daughter.

The flashbacks ended with Ashley discussing the Abbott family breakfasts with Jack (Peter Bergman). In the end of the video, Davidson teared up as she thanked fans for supporting her and watching her grow up. She also added that she was pleased to see her hairstyles on Y&R end on a positive note as well.

Inquisitr’s Y&R spoilers for this week show it’s going to be a wild ride for Ashley as she makes her way out of Genoa City, and the twists and turns keep on coming.