‘RHONY’ Season 11: Cast Spotted Twice With Former Co-Star, Who Reunited With Ramona Singer And Dorinda Medley?

Ramona Singer and Dorinda Medley met up with a former cast member amid production on Season 9.

Is Kristen Taekman returning to The Real Housewives of New York City for Season 11?

Following an outing between the former “housewife” and her ex-co-star, Bethenny Frankel, the mother of two fueled rumors regarding a potential return to the show when she was spotted spending time with Ramona Singer and Dorinda Medley.

“Reunited,” Medley wrote in the caption of a photo shared via Instagram during their outing days ago.

Taekman first joined The Real Housewives of New York City cast in 2014 for its sixth season. Then, after her husband Josh was involved in a cheating scandal the following year, she walked away from her reality career.

Although Taekman has not said anything about potentially returning to the show for Season 11, a report shared by Page Six earlier this month suggested she and Frankel were filming scenes for the show when they met up in New York City weeks ago.

Following the alleged filming session, People magazine attempted to silence the rumors of a return to Bravo TV, telling readers Taekman has no interest in rejoining the show.

“Kristen ran into Bethenny earlier this week while they were separately grabbing lunch,” a source explained. “They had some fun with one another on their Instagram Stories, but in no way is Kristen coming back to Housewives and filming anything. She’s busy being a mom and working on her businesses.”

Another source told the magazine that despite reports, Taekman wasn’t filming with Frankel during the time they spent together.

Weeks later, the photo below was shared on Dorinda Medley’s Instagram page, promoting new rumors of a Kristen Taekman return.

As fans of The Real Housewives of New York City well know, Carole Radziwill, who joined the Bravo TV reality show in 2012 for Season 5, announced she would not be returning for Season 11 in July after filming the Season 10 reunion special.

During the 10th season of the show, Radziwill butted heads with Bethenny Frankel, who she used to be quite close with, and currently, the two women are completely on the outs. In fact, they feuded publicly on Twitter on a number of occasions since Radziwill’s exit.

In the months since Radziwill’s exit, Barbara Kavovit, a past guest star of the show, has been spotted filming with the returning members of the cast, including LuAnn de Lesseps and Sonja Morgan.

The Real Housewives of New York City Season 11 is currently in production and expected to return to Bravo TV sometime in 2019.