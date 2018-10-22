Jamie Foxx Attends Event For The Global Down Syndrome Foundation In Support Of His Sister

Other stars in attendance include Colin Farrell, Jeremy Renner, Heather Graham, Shia LaBeouf, and Dakota Johnson.

Actor Jamie Foxx had a great time at an event raising money for Down syndrome research, People reported. This cause is particularly close to his heart as his sister, DeOndra Dixon, has Down syndrome. Dixon herself was in attendance of the event — the 10th annual BBBY Fashion Show for Global Down Syndrome Foundation — and is an ambassador for the foundation.

Foxx reportedly played a wacky trick on Denver Broncos player Von Miller during the show. When items were being auctioned off to raise money for the foundation, Foxx spontaneously decided to auction off the suit that Miller was wearing! The two were able to raise $32,000 for the formal wear, and the event in its entirety rose a total of $2.4 million.

Colin Farrell was also spotted at the show. His son, James, has a rare condition called Angelman syndrome, which is similar to Down syndrome in the sense that it can also cause certain developmental delays. Jeremy Renner and Heather Graham were also there in support, making this a star-studded event.

Other notable attendees included Shia LaBeouf and Dakota Johnson. Both are starring in the 2019 film The Peanut Butter Falcon with fellow actor Zack Gottsagen, who has Down syndrome. The trio stepped on stage together and spoke at the show.

As for Foxx, who brought along his 9-year-old daughter Annalise, his sister is a massive inspiration to him. He and his sister did an interview together for Dateline earlier this year, where he spoke on Dixon putting things into perspective for him.

“I learned how to live [from her]. Sometimes we get caught up in our world on the extras of everything — ‘Ah, the Mercedes is not the right color!'” he said. “And then you see this girl over here, ‘I just want to live. I want to dance. I want to love.’ So she brings you back down to what life is.”

According to People, the close, playful relationship that the siblings share could not be more clear.

“I do feel down and sad and when he’s not here,” Dixon admitted in the Dateline interview.

“And what do you do?” joked Foxx. “You text me. You say, ‘Where you at?’ And, ‘Where the money at?'”

Though Dixon likes to joke, she’s very passionate about raising awareness about Down Syndrome while embracing herself. In an excerpt from her ambassador page on the official Global Down Syndrome Foundation website, her enthusiasm for advocacy is apparent.

“Lots of kids with Down syndrome never get a chance to shine or chase their dreams. Each one has something to offer and each one has a dream. Please help me and my family to advocate for so many beautiful and brilliant children with Down syndrome who’ve been neglected. Together we will make dreams come true.”