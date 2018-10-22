Taylor Swift Donates Over $15,000 To Fan Whose Mom Is In A Coma

There’s a reason why Taylor Swift is one of the most beloved celebrities of all time.

It’s not uncommon for the 28-year-old to make grand gestures to fans, including doing anything from offering tickets to fans, surprising them at various events, and even donating money to them. Most recently, Swift made one heartbroken fan’s wish come true by donating a good chunk of change to help her ailing mother.

According to People, Swift put her money where her mouth is and donated $15,500 to a fan who wrote about her mom’s health issues on Twitter.

“My Mom has been in a coma for three years now. She had an ulcer that bled out that led to lack of oxygen to the brain which resulted in brain damage,” the 19-year-old fan named Sadie wrote.

In the post, the teen explained that her dad is not able to work because he takes care of her mother full time and it’s up to her and her older brother to provide for their family. Along with the post, the teen included a link to her mother’s Go Fund Me page and somehow the post caught the attention of the country singing superstar as she left a generous donation for the family.

“Love, Taylor, Meredith and Olivia Swift,” Taylor wrote along with the donation.

And not only did Taylor make a generous donation herself, but her donation also encouraged her fans to make donations as well. So far, the Go Fund Me page has already surpassed the goal of $25,000 and it is continuing to climb with many of Swift’s fans chipping in to help a fellow fan after hearing about Taylor’s generous gesture.

According to Sadie, her mother fell into a coma just two days before Sadie went to Swift’s 1989 concert and the teen says that she credits Swift for helping her to get through such a difficult time in her life.

“I’m grateful to Taylor for keeping me afloat through it all.”

Most recently, Swift made headlines for her rare comments on the upcoming election. As the Inquisitr reported last week, over 400,000 people, including around 250,000 under 30, have registered to vote with Vote.org. All of this comes after Swift posted an endorsement on social media in support of Tennessee Democratic Senate candidate Phil Bredesen and Democratic House candidate Jim Cooper. Swift’s Instagram post also called out Marsha Blackburn, who is running against Phil Bredesen, for her stances on LGBTQ and women’s rights.

Clearly, Taylor has a ton of influence over her fans and it will definitely show in the polls next month!