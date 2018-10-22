Kym Herjavec’s Twins Share Grins In Latest Halloween-Inspired Instagram Post

Former Dancing with the Stars dancer Kym Johnson Herjavec loves being a new mama to twin babies Hudson and Haven, and she delights fans regularly with updates on them via her Instagram page. Kym is clearly quite excited to celebrate Halloween for the first time with her little ones — and it seems that she has had some trouble deciding on a pair of costumes for them.

As the Inquisitr recently shared, Kym Herjavec tried out a pumpkin costume on both Hudson and Haven — and the babies looked adorable. However, the former DWTS star admitted that she was having a hard time picking out just one set of costumes for Halloween, because there were so many adorable options available.

On Monday, Herjavec tried out a new look and fans can hardly stand how cute Hudson and Haven look. She shared a photo on Instagram showing side-by-side photos of the twins, with one wearing a tiger costume and the other in a lion outfit.

Both babies are sharing cute, toothless grins and they don’t seem to mind these costumes too much. With the pumpkin costume that Kym shared a few days ago, Hudson and Haven didn’t seem as taken with that particular look.

There is no arguing that this pair of lion and tiger costumes might be hard to top, and Herjavec’s followers made it clear that they love these ones. Herjavec’s Instagram followers all seemed in agreement that — of the various Halloween costume options that the former Dancing with the Stars dancer has shared so far — these were the best ones yet.

Everybody can just imagine Hudson and Haven’s giggles that surely go along with the toothless grins that they are showing off in this newest photo. Of course, Kym still has another week or so before the big day, so she may well be saving another idea or two for a future post.

Herjavec is so excited for Haven and Hudson’s first Halloween that fans cannot wait to see what she has to share as the winter holidays play out. The firsts are always fun and exciting for new parents, and Kym has shown that she’s no different from the rest in that respect.

Kym’s husband Robert, who stars on Shark Tank, has older children from his previous marriage already. However, he still seems to enjoy all of the firsts for his twins as well. He doesn’t post about the babies on his Instagram page all that often, but Kym praises him for being an involved and loving father.

Can Kym Herjavec top these adorable lion and tiger costumes for Hudson and Haven’s first Halloween? Fans can’t wait to view photos from the day itself, to see what the adorable babies think of the spookiest of celebrations.