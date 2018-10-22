‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Monday: Dina Catches Kyle Destroying The Document!

The Young and the Restless recap for Monday, October 22 brings a stunning detail about Jabot, a new threat from the blackmailer, and a strong desire to correct past mistakes.

A thrilled Dina (Marla Adams) danced with the file that Kyle (Michael Mealor) found in the wall safe. Dina was excited to be able to show Ashley (Eileen Davidson) that she’s a good mother — the document proves that. When Dina located the paper that she wanted, Kyle read it and realized that it gave Ashley the rights to every single thing that she developed and patented at Jabot — into perpetuity.

At first, Kyle thought that John Abbott had never signed the paperwork, but Dina showed Kyle the signature. Kyle couldn’t believe what Dina had been thinking in order to give Ashley so much of Jabot. Dina wanted to go home, and Kyle tried to take the document — but Dina snatched it away. Later, Kyle attempted to shred the material, but Dina caught Kyle and attempted to take the paper away from him.

Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) had an epiphany at the Club when she joined Jack (Peter Bergman) and Nick (Joshua Morrow). She revealed that she planned to make better choices, and suggested a toast to her new Billy-free beginning. While Nick wondered what had happened, Phyllis kept the detail that Billy (Jason Thompson) had slept with their daughter, Summer (Hunter King), to herself. After Nick left, Phyllis and Jack had a heart to heart — where she admitted that she’d treated him terribly. However, Jack informed Phyllis that he forgave her a long time ago while he wiped away one of Phyllis’ tears.

Will a secret document destroy the Abbott’s empire or devastate their family? Find out this week on #YR! pic.twitter.com/7vhOKWCfH4 — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) October 21, 2018

At Newman Enterprises, Sharon (Sharon Case) warned Victoria (Amelia Heinle) that they had to do something quickly to keep the blackmailer from spilling their J.T. secret. However, Victoria told Sharon that if they paid, then the blackmailer would just want more money. Frustrated, Sharon asked what they were going to do about the situation.

Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) and Phyllis also got the threatening email — and arrived at Newman Enterprises where Phyllis attempted to trace the origin of the message. It turned out that their blackmailer used a VPN, so Phyllis had reached a dead end. They discussed moving J.T.’s body, which horrified Sharon.

When Sharon arrived home, she gave Mariah (Camryn Grimes) a huge hug. Then, Mariah received her tenth prank call of the day. The caller simply breathed heavily and nothing else, but it was enough to freak out the mother and daughter. Sharon went back to tell Victoria, Nikki, and Phyllis about the new detail. She said that if the blackmailer came for her kids, it was game over. Nikki decided to pay the money.

At Crimson Lights, Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) gifted Christian a toy police car. Later, Nick warned Rey to back off of Sharon. Nick told Rey that his good guy act didn’t fool him. Then, at Dark Horse, Nick contemplated the importance of making past mistakes right — while Christian continued to play with the toy car.

Finally, Billy told Jack that Kyle and Dina were at Jabot. Jack mentioned that Billy must’ve done something outrageous for things with Phyllis to go south, and Billy said that his actions were effective. Then Billy told Jack to save Dina from Kyle, so Jack left.

