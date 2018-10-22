Nicole Kidman Says She Didn’t Go Out A Lot During Marriage To Tom Cruise: ‘I Was Pretty Much At Home’

Nicole Kidman’s marriage to Tom Cruise recedes into the river of time, but recently the actress has been talking about her time with Tom — and the details are surprising to many.

Most recently, Kidman shared that since she was married at such a young age, she didn’t really go out and party a lot like so many other young people in her profession were doing. These comments came as an attempt to clarify previous comments that she had made, stating that her marriage to Tom Cruise helped to prevent her from being sexually harassed.

Earlier this morning, the actress made an appearance on the Today Show, where she again talked about her marriage to Tom Cruise — something that she hasn’t done too frequently in the past. As Today details, the famous couple were married from 1990 to 2001 and share two adopted children together, 25-year-old Isabella and 23-year-old Connor. In the candid interview, Kidman confessed that getting married so early didn’t really leave her time for anything else.

“Because I was married at 23 years old, I wasn’t going to parties or I wasn’t going out a lot. I was pretty much at home,” the Oscar winner explained on the Today Show on Monday, October 22. “I had my first child at 25 and I was a married — I was in a family. So my sense of being in the world was — I was working, or I was at home.”

Nicole Kidman clarified the comments she made about her ex-husband Tom Cruise protecting her from sexual harassment. https://t.co/CZGxJKz0tX — Us Weekly (@usweekly) October 22, 2018

Kidman’s most recent comments were an attempt to clarify earlier comments that she had made about her marriage to Cruise. As the Inquisitr shared last week, Kidman reluctantly opened up about her marriage to Cruise in a recent interview. Usually, the Oscar winner says that she shies away from commenting on her relationship with Cruise because she feels like it is disrespectful to her current husband, Keith Urban. But nevertheless, Kidman did share a bit of what her marriage to Cruise was like.

“That said, I got married very young, but it definitely wasn’t power for me — it was protection. I married for love, but being married to an extremely powerful man kept me from being sexually harassed. I would work, but I was still very much cocooned.”

Following her marriage to Cruise, Kidman said that she needed to learn to grow up and learn for herself. The 51-year-old also said that she has had “MeToo” moments since she was little, but she didn’t want to talk about them in the interview. She did note, however, that some of the “MeToo” moments in her past have served as inspiration for her work.