Prince William Says His Son Prince George ‘Loves’ His Ballet Classes

Prince William spoke of his son to a 14-year-old dancer who is a finalist for the Radio 1 Teen Awards.

Prince William recently revealed that his son loves to dance, People reported. The royal and his wife, Kate Middleton, hosted an event honoring the eight finalists of the Radio 1 Teen Awards, where admirable teenagers are acknowledged for their acts of service. One finalist, 14-year-old Junior, is a dancer being recognized for his anti-bullying campaign. Prince William told Junior that while he himself may not have moves like the dancer, little 5-year-old Prince George might!

“George is doing dancing as well,” Prince William said to the teen in an official video of the event released by Kensington Palace. “He loves it!”

His son isn’t the only one in Prince William’s family who developed a passion for dance in their lives. He recalled that his mother, the late Princess Diana, was also a fan.

“My mother always used to dance, she loved dancing,” the prince told Junior. “And if it’s something you love, you do what you love. Don’t let anyone else tell you otherwise. Keep at it.”

At Prince George’s prestigious school, Thomas’ Batterson in London, dance lessons are included in the curriculum. George, who is in his first year, has a weekly 35-minute ballet lesson with a live pianist that he reportedly adores. The school does the Royal Academy of Dance Pre-Primary in Dance syllabus to emphasize skills such as creativity, musicality, and stamina.

Prince William appreciates the art of dance, even though it may not be a forte of his! He asked Junior if he could spin on his head, and Junior admitted he was still working on it. William laughed that Junior’s break-dancing skills are probably still leaps and bounds better than his despite not being able to do the trick.

“Break-dancing literally where I break myself!” William said of his dance abilities.

According to People, the royal was seen asking other teenage finalists about their accomplishments, such as 14-year-old Lily, a wheelchair motocross competitor who is able to do a back-flip in her wheelchair.

“How on earth can you do that, and secondly, how do you practice that?” he asked the girl in amazement.

As for Prince George, he will continue to learn and develop many skills at his school, where tuition is $23,000 per year. Another report from People said that Thomas’ Battersea puts a big focus on sports, and it even takes up 20 percent of the curriculum. There is also a focus on drama, with the school producing big performances with their pupils.

The little one will certainly have a well-rounded education!