Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Anthony Kiedis Loses It During Lakers Brawl, Gets Booted For Freaking Out On Chris Paul

The Grammy-winning singer let his finger do some of the talking after the Lakers-Rockets brawl.

Anthony Kiedis had some words for Chris Paul — and a finger, too. The Red Hot Chili Peppers frontman allegedly yelled profanities at the Houston Rockets point guard after the headline-making on-court brawl at Saturday’s Los Angeles Lakers game. The fracas resulted in multiple player fines and suspensions from NBA brass.

Kiedis was reportedly booted from the Staples Center — located in the City of Angels — after yelling profanities at Paul as the NBA star was led off the court after the fight. The “Under the Bridge” singer was also caught on video flipping his middle finger at Paul and Rockets staff members.

A basketball fan posted a video to Twitter that shows Anthony Kiedis yelling at Chris Paul before freaking out on a Houston Rockets staffer. After his blowup, a fired up Kiedis was then escorted away from the court by Lakers security, the New York Post reports.

The brawl between members of the Los Angeles Lakers and Houston Rockets had many basketball fans hyped. The incident left Brandon Ingram, Rajon Rondo, and Chris Paul suspended for multiple games without pay — and now it appears that it left Kiedis without his courtside seat, at least temporarily.

While Kiedis is clearly seen being escorted off of the court in the fan video, Spin reports that some basketball fans claimed to have spotted the Grammy-winning singer back in his courtside seat — next to his bandmate Flea — later on in the game. Kiedis, who was decked out in full Lakers fan gear for the Saturday night game, has not publicly commented on the incident.

Flea, Anthony Kiedis’ longtime Red Hot Chili Peppers bandmate, posted a photo of the two taken at the ill-fated NBA game to Instagram. Flea captioned the snap with his “dear brother” with some spiritual words, opening his statement by noting the “crazy” end to the game.

Anthony Kiedis and Flea have been courtside fixtures at Lakers basketball games for years. Nearly 20 years ago, the Red Hot Chili Peppers even recorded a song titled “Magic Johnson,” an ode to their love of the game and of the L.A. Lakers legend. The song appeared on the band’s breakout 1989 album, Mother’s Milk. And in a 1990 Q&A with Interview magazine, Flea said that Magic Johnson was the biggest non-musician influence on his life. The RHCP bassist also said that Johnson was the top celebrity that he wanted to meet.

In the many years that have passed, it’s likely safe to assume that Flea has met his idol by now. Whether or not Flea or Kiedis will see any further fallout from their reaction to the basketball brawl remains to be seen.