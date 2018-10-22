Watch UC Sampdoria Vs Sassuolo Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, How To Watch Serie A Monday Match Online

Sampdoria is knocking on the door of the Serie A top four after two straight wins, while Sassuolo looks to regain form after slipping to eighth place.

UC Sampdoria, a team that won the Serie A title way back in 1991 and now finds itself knocking on the door of the Italian league’s top four, per Sky Sports, closes out Round Nine of the Serie A Schedule with a Monday night game against US Sassuolo, a club that got off to a solid start to the 2018/2019 season but has since hit a dry spell and has now slipped to eighth place, in a match that will live stream from Genoa.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the Matchday Nine Serie A finale pitting fifth-place Sampdoria against suddenly struggling Sassuolo, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. Central European Summer Time at the 37,000-seat Stadio Luigi Ferraris in Genoa, Italy, on Monday, October 22. In the United Kingdom, that kickoff time will be 7:30 p.m. British Summer Time. Fans in the United States can log in to the live stream at 2:30 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time on Monday, or 11:30 a.m. Pacific. Fans in India can catch the live stream starting at midnight on Monday night/Tuesday morning.

After a run of three wins in four league matches — interrupted only by a loss to defending champions Juventus — Sassuolo have dropped back-to-back games against AC Milan and Napoli, a fact that Coach Roberto de Zerbi says his team will try to forget, according to SampNews24.

“We go to Genoa trying not to be affected by the two negative results but keeping in mind our good against strong teams. We must have courage, try to make the game and highlight the qualities of the players as if there were not these two losses,” he said.

Sampdoria Coach Marc Giampaolo could bring his team within one point of the top four with a home win Monday. Alessandro Sabattini / Getty Images

To watch a live stream of the Sampdoria vs. Sassuolo Serie A Monday contest, use the stream provided by ESPN+, the online subscription sports network offered by sports media giant ESPN. The ESPN+ streaming service is available for a subscription fee of $4.99 per month but comes with a seven-day free trial. If the trial is canceled before the weeklong period, fans can watch the Blucerchiati vs. Neroverdi clash at no charge.

In the United Kingdom, the live stream will all be carried by Eleven Sports. In Italy itself, the Sampdoria vs. Sassuolo Serie A Matchday Nine game will be streamed live by Sky Go Italia. In Canada, every 2018/2019 Serie A match will be streamed live on the DAZN sports platform. And in India, Sony LIV will carry the live stream of Sampdoria vs. Sassuolo.

For a comprehensive list of outlets around the globe that may carry a live stream of Sampdoria vs. Sassuolo, see LiveSoccerTV.com.