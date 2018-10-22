Jacob Roloff’s Girlfriend, Isabel Rock, Involved In Serious Traffic Accident: ‘Car Is Likely Totaled’

Isabel Rock and Jacob Roloff are in the midst of planning their wedding and building their future together, but as it happens — she was just involved in a scary car accident that has left her quite rattled. Even though Izzy and Jacob don’t appear regularly on his family’s reality television show Little People, Big World, fans of the TLC series are flocking to her Instagram page to lend their support as she works through this frightening experience.

Rock shared via Instagram on Sunday that she had just gotten into her third car accident. Izzy explained how somebody went into the wrong lane during a turn and plowed into her, hitting her driver’s side door and propelling her into the ditch.

Luckily, Isabel says that she did not receive any significant injuries. She admitted that she was a bit sore in the hours after the accident, though, and she noted that the little car she was driving is probably totaled.

A number of Little People, Big World fans were disheartened to think that it may have been “Ruby” — the couple’s Westfalia van — that was involved in the accident. Luckily, that’s not the case. It was a different, smaller car that Rock was driving at the time, and she noted that it might have been even scarier to have been driving Ruby when she was hit.

Monday morning, Rock added via her Instagram Stories that she was very grateful for everybody who has sent love her way after her original post about the accident. Izzy noted that she was feeling incredibly sore now after waking up the next day. Isabel assured her fans that she was going to head to her doctor to get checked out, in order to ensure that there were no issues from the accident to worry about.

It looks like both Rock’s fiance, Jacob, and Izzy’s father have been right by her side helping her through this scary experience. Radar Online reports that Rock had posted some photos of the terrifying accident — but there doesn’t seem to be anything from the incident visible on her Instagram page currently, so she may have deleted them.

As the Inquisitr has previously detailed, Izzy and Jacob plan to get married on September 7, 2019. They won’t be doing it in front of cameras for Little People, Big World though. Rock and Roloff have been inseparable since first announcing their engagement, and Isabel has clearly grown very close to Jacob’s entire family. Fans love to see updates on how Jacob Roloff and Isabel Rock are doing in their adventures and travels — and everybody is very relieved to hear that she didn’t sustain any significant injuries in her scary car accident.