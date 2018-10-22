‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: The Initials Fans Didn’t See On The Doors Could Bring Back Two Major Characters

Days of our Lives fans are reeling regarding the initials that Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker) found on the doors at the warehouse last week. While the majority of the initials were made very clear, others flashed by quickly and were very hard for fans to catch. However, it’s those hidden initials that offer a lot of intrigue to fans.

According Daytime Royalty, fans noticed that there were two set of initials that were extremely hard to see during the scene where Nicole examined all of the warehouse doors. Kristen DiMera (Stacy Haiduk) told Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan) that many others were at the makeshift warehouse hospital.

Initials such as E.D., A.D., W.R., V.A., and A.V. were all clearly seen. Fans believe that these initials belong to E.J. DiMera, Andre DiMera — or possibly his twin, Anthony “Tony” DiMera, Wilhelm Rolf, Vivian Alamain, and Ava Vitali. However, there were a pair of initials that flashed by so quickly that not many viewers recognized them. One set of those initials read S.D.

Of course, Days of our Lives fans immediately believed that Stefano DiMera was very likely behind said door. However, there are a couple of problems with that theory. While S.D. likely does represent “The Phoenix” himself, actor Joseph Mascolo — who portrayed the evil, yet beloved, character for decades — has passed away. This means that a recast would have to be in order for the character to return — and many fans don’t want to see that.

Did you guys catch these initials on the door last week? pic.twitter.com/t9disSOJ2b — Days of Our Lives (@DaysUpdate) October 22, 2018

However, there is another option. The soap opera could reveal Stefano to be alive, but not show his face. NBC’s other soap opera, Passions — which was canceled back in August of 2008 — went this route with the character of Alistair Crane.

During the first five years of the soap, Alistair was the most evil villain. However, fans never saw his face. Crane was portrayed via his voice as audiences saw merely his hands moving as he spoke — so often plotting against his enemies.

Meanwhile, another pair of initials was also spotted during the scene, and they were the hardest ones to read. However, they appear to say J.D., and Days of our Lives viewers are confident that Jack Deveraux (Matthew Ashford) may be behind the door.

Fans already know that the character is set to return with a huge splash around New Year’s Eve, and his resurrection with the rest of the formerly dead characters makes sense — at least in the fictional world of Salem.

Days of our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.