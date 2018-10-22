Kim Kardashian And Kanye West’s Marriage Hanging On By A Thread, Per ‘Radar Online’

Could this be the beginning of the end for Kim Kardashian and Kanye West?

Recently, West has been off of his medications and has gone on a number of public rants, including one at the White House, and it’s being reported that Kim Kardashian has had enough. A new report from Radar Online suggests that Kim’s relationship with Kanye has “has run its course,” and Kardashian no longer wants to be married to the rapper, despite insisting that their marriage is “fine.”

An insider close to the couple says that Kim is used to Kanye’s frequent outbursts and erratic behavior but the love that the pair once shared is totally gone. For example, Kanye recently surprised Kim with a pianist and a room full of flowers for her birthday but there was one problem — Kanye was nowhere to be found. The source claims that the romantic and over-the-top gestures are just a “front,” and the pair is not doing well. Now, Kardashian is “longing to be single,” according to the source.

“This is not something new, either. The couple has been living separately under the same room for months now and recently Kim came to a conclusion that she’s not getting younger and wants to really live her life: traveling, partying, and, yes, dating.”

The same source claims that Kim wants to tell her family that she and West are splitting up before the whole world finds out. But it turns out that Kim is not the only one who feels like their relationship is all but over, per the source.

“Kanye is at the edge of his rope,” the source dished. “He’s lost his identity and doesn’t even know what it’s like not to be a Kardashian anymore!”

And interestingly enough, Kim isn’t the only one who is fed up with Kanye. As the Inquisitr earlier reported, the whole Kardashian klan is reportedly fed up with Kanye and his antics. Not only is the family worried about Kim being around Kanye, but they are also worried about how Kanye’s recent outbursts may affect their brand and income, according to a source.

“The likes of Khloe, Kylie and Kendall are rolling their eyes and saying he’s a liability while Kourtney feels sorry for him and wants to stage an intervention. There have been some seriously intense discussions, and it’s only going to get worse.”

As fans know, Kanye was diagnosed with bipolar disorder and recently admitted that he was off of his meds. It remains to be seen what becomes of the marriage between Kim and Kayne.