Most Stuf Oreos Are Coming & They’re Bigger Than You Can Imagine

Oreo has released their new Most Stuf cookie, giving fans a massive dose of the companies signature tasty cream.

Oreo is taking things up a notch with their most insane product yet, reportedly introducing their new Most Stuf cookie, according to People.

Earlier this month, an Instagram food blog called The Junk Food Aisle posted a photo of a stack of Oreo cookies packed with almost three times as much delicious signature Oreo cream. The image was captioned with, “Most Stuf Oreos Coming Soon” and assured viewers that the image was an “actual product photo.”

Well, the Most Stuf Oreo is no longer just a rumor.

Oreo confirmed they would be releasing the cookie in early 2019.

Prior to this announcement, the “Mega Stuf” was the top dog when it comes to filling quantity, topping the fan-favorite Double Stuf when it comes to delicious cream.

This confirmation comes just after the cookie company confirmed they would be releasing bite-sized cookie bars just in time to be handed out to trick-or-treaters.

Despite just being released during spooky season, the chocolate-covered cookie and cream bars will remain available to Oreo super-fans all year long.

Oreo has not been afraid to mix things up with fans in the past few years, introducing their own cereal, Oreo eggs, and even the popular deep-fried Oreos, one of the most popular treats at local carnivals.

On top of their incredibly stuffed cookies, Oreo has rolled out some wild flavors in the past few years.

Some notable examples, per People, include their chocolate peanut butter pie, cherry cola, cool mint, cotton candy, s’mores, and pumpkin spice flavors.

Per Refinery 29, those flavors don’t even take into account their foreign flavors, including green tea ice cream, peach-grape, raspberry-blueberry, hot wing, and wasabi.

According to a Thrillist list ranking of the best oreo flavors ever, in order, the Cinnamon Bun flavored Oreo comes out as the king of them all and chocolate creme Oreo thins as the worst.

Oreo certainly isn’t shy about teaming up with other brands to combine their products either.

Most recently, Oreo and Dunkin’ Donuts released an Oreo Donut, a vanilla buttercream-stuffed treat coated in layers of chocolate icing, crumbled Oreos, and an orange icing for Halloween.

If Oreo fans and aficionados are reading this and have a brilliant idea for the cookie company’s next hit product, they can look forward to next year’s My Oreo Creation campaign where fans get to decide their own brand-new Oreo flavor.

Last year’s winners were Cherry Cola Oreo cookies, Kettle Corn Oreos cookies, and Piña Colada Oreo Thins cookies.