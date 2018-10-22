‘Teen Mom OG’: Maci Bookout Reacts To Ryan Edwards’ Arrest And Mug Shot

Maci Bookout learns of his arrest while helping their son with his homework.

Maci Bookout learned of her ex-boyfriend’s arrest while helping their child with his homework amid production on the eighth season of Teen Mom OG.

In a sneak peek at tonight’s new episode of the MTV reality series posted to YouTube, Bookout is seen looking at her phone and learning of Ryan Edwards’ latest arrest. Right away, she requests that her oldest son send her husband, Taylor McKinney, outside to talk to her.

“I just got a text and it is an article that says that Ryan got arrested, again,” Bookout explains to McKinney. “It says that he was booked on violating probation.”

When a producer of the series comes over to talk to Bookout in order to get more details about the issue, Bookout says that she is unsure of what exactly happened — but notes that his mug shot “isn’t good.”

“It’s got to be pretty serious. Do you think it’s related to his sobriety issues at all?” the producer asks.

As the conversation continues, the producer asks Maci how she keeps Bentley in the loop with his dad’s struggles. In response, Bookout tells the woman that Bentley is pretty much used to hearing what his father’s been doing due to his ongoing struggles with addiction, which have been seen on the show in recent years.

Below is the latest Instagram photo of Maci Bookout and her son, nine-year-old Bentley.

Ryan Edwards has been arrested numerous times over the past couple of years — and the origin of his major life issues appears to be a heroin possession charge in 2017, People details.

Although Edwards is expected to be a hot topic throughout the currently airing eighth season of Teen Mom OG, he and wife Mackenzie Standifer confirmed to E! News in July that they would not be seen at all on the new episodes.

“The network told us they don’t want to show Ryan as a recovering addict,” Standifer claimed. “We’re not going to be on at all. [Maci Bookout] can’t speak to Ryan and Ryan can’t speak to Maci – that was a mutual decision. But she doesn’t know what’s going on in our lives.”

“They also want to take Maci’s word on how I’m doing,” Edwards dished to the outlet. “Maci’s said she’s not going to film unless I enter rehab again and quit the show. But I’m sober.”

To see more of Maci Bookout and her family, don’t miss new episodes of Teen Mom OG on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.