Kim Kardashian ‘Grateful’ For Paris Robbery

The reality TV star was held at gunpoint in her hotel room in 2016

While many may not see being robbed at gunpoint a positive experience, reality TV star Kim Kardashian has found the good in it. According to E! News, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star revealed she is “grateful” for her experience in 2016 when she was bound, gagged and robbed of $10 million worth of jewels at gunpoint in her Paris hotel room.

Kardashian sat down with Alec Baldwin for his new talk show The Alec Baldwin Show, where she discussed the Paris robbery, as well as marriage and her family dynamics. The episode aired last Sunday, which happened to be the star’s 38th birthday.

“My life has definitely changed a lot in the last two years,” she said.

The beauty mogul talked about the long-term effects of the invasion, and revealed she “almost lost herself” for a year. Though she was never depressed, she lost the motivation to get up and work like she had before the incident occurred.

“It shook me,” she explained.

The aftermath of the trauma, however, taught her a lesson about herself.

“There was a lot of me that measured who I was by how much I had,” she said on the talk show. “I thought ‘Oh, I’m worth so much.’ That needed to change in me.”

Although the robbery was “horrific” and she “wouldn’t wish it upon anyone,” Kardashian explained that ultimately she was “grateful for the experience.”

“It really did deeply change me to where now I feel like I can get back to myself,” she said. “I felt like I was living in a bubble, and that opened me up to so much.”

As previous reported by E! News, Kardashian was held at gunpoint insider her hotel room on October 2016 while attending Paris Fashion Week. Over $10 million dollars worth of jewellery were stolen, including one of Kardashian’s rings that was worth an estimated $4.40 million.

“Kim Kardashian West was held up at gunpoint inside her Paris hotel room this evening, by two armed masked men dressed as police officers,” the star’s spokesperson shared with E! News at the time. “She is badly shaken but physically unharmed.”

After the incident, Kardashian took a break from the public eye, remaining off of social media and spending time with her two children at the time, North, 5, and Saint, 2, at her home in Los Angeles. She returned to social media three months later, posting a family photo on her Instagram account, captioned “family.”

Since then, she has changed how she manages her major social media presence, particularly on Instagram, where she has 119 million followers. She explained to Baldwin that she will post to her social media accounts after the fact.

“If I want to video something, I’ll save it and post it when I leave,” she said.

She also said that she “moves totally differently now,” and has round-the-clock security.

Kardashian previously spoke about the robbery on an episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians in March 2017.

“I took a tragic horrific experience and did not let it diminish me, rather grew and evolved and allowed the experience to teach me,” she tweeted after the episode aired. “I can say I’ve become so much better because of it. Thank you for allowing me to share my story tonight.”