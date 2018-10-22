Lil Tay, Viral Instagram & YouTube Star, Believed To Suffer Real Life Abuse

If you have not yet heard of Lil Tay, it is probably because you find little entertainment value in 9 year old girls being rude, profane, and obnoxious. Ad arrogant, braggadocios, and insulting to the list, and you have some idea of the YouTube and Instagram phenom known as Lil Tay.

She is one of the more intentionally unsympathetic figures on social media right now. That makes it all the more awkward to discover there may well be real world abuse behind the persona. The Verge reports, “Lil Tay’s Instagram account posts disturbing abuse allegations.”

A person identifying themselves only as “someone who previously worked with Tay” who claims to “have seen everything unfold since the beginning” began posting photos and documents detailing Tay’s relationship with Christopher John Hope. Through a series of disturbing posts, the account claims that a court ordered that Tay be placed in her father’s residence by 4PM on June 3rd. It alleges that Hope “often slept with different women with Tay in same bed” or “was naked around Tay” quite often. Other allegations claim that Hope did not pay Tay’s mother child support.

One of the claims is that on several occasions, Tay was locked in a closet. The allegations go on to say that Hope left Tay over the period of weekends to party and pursue his romantic interests.

Other parts of the document in the Instagram feed speak of neglect. Tay was without food and told to bake for herself. She suffered a burn as a result. She has been injured, perhaps intentionally, These accusations have been taken to the Children and Family Development Department where it is said they had “serious talks” with Mr. Hope.

As of now, there is no corroboration for any of this. One only need spend a few minutes watching Lil Tay’s viral videos to find it all very plausible. People in the know say that Lil Tay is a character invented for the purpose of going viral. Someone else writes her scripts. Her videos are intended to shock and cause an emotional reaction.

The main part of Tay’s schtick is that she is very, very rich, richer than you. Every item in her bathroom costs more than your rent. Everything in her closet is designer. She was tired of being poor, and started moving bricks.

Regardless of her repellant persona, it is important to bear in mind that Lil Tay is a preteen who in her own way, might be crying out for help regardless of what comes of the Instagram postings.