Demi Rose Debuts New Look While Rocking Mesh Camo Top In Sun Drenched Selfie

Instagram model Demi Rose Mawby is great at generating buzz online, and she has done it once again with her latest Instagram selfie. Oftentimes, Demi’s posts are sexy bikini snapshots that show off her voluptuous figure. This time, the photo that she shared was a bit different. This particular image shows the model looking sultry and stunningly beautiful, but not quite in the manner that many have been used to seeing her.

Demi Rose is back home in London again — and it looks like she was anxious to shake things up slightly with an updated hairstyle. She said that she’s obsessed with it, and it’s easy to see why from the photo which she shared on Instagram.

The model’s fans are used to seeing her with long, dark, and wavy hair. Demi has kept the long hair, but her new styling team have added some different tones and a new depth to her look.

Along with the new hair color and style, Demi Rose is pictured wearing a mesh camouflage top that has a zipper front and appears to say “BABY GIRL” on the chest. While the sleeveless top can be seen in the photo Demi posted to her page, another shot shared by her lash artist gives an entirely different angle of the ensemble.

Demi tagged Sada & Cole in her post, and it turns out that the lash artist highlighted their latest look for the model via their Instagram page. In their shot — which showcases Mawby’s new lashes — admirers also get a different view of the model. In this one, the zipper of her camo top is lowered just enough to show off some of her infamous bust.

Virtually every Instagram post of Mawby’s goes wild with likes and comments, and this newest one is no exception. Her most recent share has already accrued about 180,000 likes over the course of the last 24 hours, joined by nearly 1,000 comments. Demi’s followers consistently noted that she looks gorgeous and on fire, making this new look a definite hit.

Demi also seems to have gone with a slightly different color palette for her makeup in this new photo — at least in comparison to what she usually wears. The new hues suit her well, and this fresh-faced look certainly shows a new side to the sultry bikini model. Demi Rose Mawby seems to be ready to embrace new projects and challenges, and her fans cannot wait until she shares more details about what she has in the works these days.