Kylie Jenner’s ‘Born To Sparkle’ Makeup Line Sued For Copyright Infringement

Makeup mogul Kylie Jenner is facing legal action for allegedly stealing the idea for one of her products from another company.

According to TMZ, the 21-year-old’s firm, Kylie Cosmetics, is being sued by a company named Sheree Cosmetics, who claim their “Born to Sparkle” makeup line was straight up stolen. Sheree Cosmetics said, in documents obtained by TMZ, that they had their own line before Kylie introduced her “Born to Sparkle” eyeshadow in similar colors and packaging.

Sheree Cosmetics filed for copyright infringement on August 30, which may be a problem for the company as Kylie’s “Born to Sparkle” line was included in her special birthday collection, which launched in early August. But Sheree Cosmetics founder Tiffany Herrmann told the DailyMailTV that her company first introduced the “Born To Sparkle Glitter Palette” in October 2017.

“We feel the need to protect our business. We worked really hard for it and we just want to make sure we protect Sheree Cosmetics and our ideas. If you are an entrepreneur and you have an idea, and someone else takes that, stand up for yourself,” Herrmann said.

“I am a self-made woman and I just want to make sure everyone understands you need to keep an eye on your business and to protect it at all costs. You need to take a stand. I started this business from the ground up. It began in my kitchen and then I built a lab to make the products. I just want to protect what I’ve worked so hard for,” she added.

Kylie’s full line offers several products, including lip gloss, lipstick, lip liner, and glitter eyes. But the lawsuit, which was filed today in federal court, claims that the liquid eyeshadow in at the center of the scandal is much too similar to Kylie Cosmetic’s product, which she announced she would be releasing in July this year.

Herrmann said she feared that the popularity behind Kyle’s brand may have hurt Sheree Cosmetics’ sales, as many looking up their makeup line would have probably ended up on the near-billionaire’s website. The company’s lawyer, Anthony M Verna III, said the complaint was filed with the U.S. Southern District of New York, and that it covers “trademark infringement, trade dress infringement and false designation of origin,” according to the Daily Mail. The cosmetics company is suing for undisclosed damages.

Earlier this year, Kylie was on the cover of Forbes as one of the world’s youngest self-made billionaires, worth around $900 million. Kylie Cosmetics, which the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star founded in 2016, made up almost her entire fortune, at $800 million.