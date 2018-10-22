Delilah Belle Hamlin Posts Sexy Bikini Shot, Talks About Living Fearlessly

Delilah Belle Hamlin, the daughter of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna and actor Harry Hamlin, is doing her best to live life to the fullest right now. The aspiring model shared a sexy photo via her Instagram page recently, and she shared some insight into how she’s working on opening herself up to embrace new challenges.

The 20-year-old is in the midst of some serious life transitions right now. As Town & Country shared over the summer, Delilah Belle Hamlin is planning to start classes at New York University in January — and she plans to major in criminal psychology.

Delilah is living in a Tribeca loft apartment on her own in anticipation of her NYU freshman year, and has been landing some plum modeling gigs in recent months. This former California girl seems ready to push herself out of her comfort zone, and she opened up about that very thing in her latest Instagram post.

Hamlin posted a shot of herself in a thong bikini while standing on a beach. Delilah’s hair is wet — slung over one shoulder — and she’s wearing hoop earrings in addition to several rings on her fingers. It looks like Delilah’s bikini is the Prix Limited Quiet Micro 3M according to the swimwear line’s Instagram page.

The model and soon-to-be NYU student wrote about how she had just tried skydiving for the first time, and that she clearly loved it. Delilah wrote about the way in which she’s trying to approach her life these days, and she encouraged others to set their fears aside and to push themselves to be the best that they can be.

While Hamlin has been landing numerous modeling gigs and endorsement deals in recent months, she had apparently never intended to become a model. She told W Magazine a while back that an agency approached her — asking to represent her after she started posting to her Instagram page — and things took off from there.

These are all big developments for Delilah, as fans of her mom and RHOBH know that she has had to work through challenges with anxiety in the past. As People details, Hamlin first started struggling with anxiety after having strep throat when she was 11-years-old, and she had a hard time even leaving the house in those days.

At its worst, Delilah’s anxiety issues kept her from attending school regularly, riding in an elevator, or flying on an airplane. While it’s something which Rinna explained that she would probably deal with for the rest of her life, Hamlin has obviously made great strides in working through it. It looks like she’s certainly on the right track these days — and fans of Delilah Belle Hamlin can’t wait to see what she does next.