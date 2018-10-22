Donald Trump Says Migrant Caravan Will Cause Him To Cut Central America Aid

President Donald Trump posted a tweet this morning threatening to cut off or reduce foreign aid to Central American countries over the migrant caravan. According to Business Insider, the President plans to eliminate or reduce funding to Guatemala, El Salvador, and Honduras because the countries did not stop people from leaving in order to migrate to the United States.

“Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador were not able to do the job of stopping people from leaving their country and coming illegally to the U.S. We will now begin cutting off, or substantially reducing, the massive foreign aid routinely given to them,” he wrote.

The three Central American countries have received $500 million in combined aid during the 2017 fiscal year. Now, Trump plans to change that. The latest tweet is one in a series aimed at criticizing the migrants feeling to the US, and the countries who have aided or failed to stop the so-called “caravan” of people.

In addition to criticizing the three countries, Trump also called out Mexico for not stopping the train of people, which he claims contains “criminals and unknown Middle Easterners.”

“Sadly, it looks like Mexico’s Police and Military are unable to stop the Caravan heading to the Southern Border of the United States. Criminals and unknown Middle Easterners are mixed in. I have alerted Border Patrol and Military that this is a National Emergy. Must change laws!” Trump tweeted on Monday.

Trump also took to Twitter to blame the Democrats for the migrant caravan, and anyone who comes into the United States illegally.

“Every time you see a Caravan, or people illegally coming, or attempting to come, into our Country illegally, think of and blame the Democrats for not giving us the votes to change our pathetic Immigration Laws! Remember the Midterms! So unfair to those who come in legally,” he said.

Trump’s claims about Middle Easterners in the caravan comes after the idea was raised on the show “Fox & Friends.” According to guest Peter Hegseth, ISIS fighters are attempting to cross the border along with Central American citizens. The claim has not been verified.

The President has also, without evidence, claimed that Democrats have worked with the caravan to bring criminals into the US.

The group of people, which contains at least 5,000 individuals, are hoping to gain asylum in the US.

Trump has previously threatened to cut off aid to the three Central American countries if they did not stop their citizens from leaving. So far, the White House has not offered any details on the plans to cut foreign aid.