Meghan Markle ‘Twins’ With Kate Middleton In Similar Polka-Dot Dresses

Meghan Markle has been showing off a stellar wardrobe as she tours Australia with her husband Prince Harry. During a trip to Fraser Island on Sunday, the Duchess of Sussex wore a burgundy dress with white polka dots, a look that was very similar to one that her sister-in-law Kate Middleton sported just a few days ago, reports Entertainment Tonight.

The photos of Meghan, posted on Hervey Bay Eco Marine Tours’ Instagram page, feature her walking along a dock at a harbor. The mid-calf dress features a v-neckline and a tie around the waist, concealing her barely-there baby bump. She completed the look with a pair of brown gladiator-style sandals and black shades. Her hair was pulled up in a ponytail and she looked like she was having a great time with a huge smile on her face.

The dress sold by & Other Stories, a sister-brand of H&M, is surprisingly very affordable at just $163. However, after Meghan wore it this past weekend, it has now sold out.

Last week, Kate Middleton attended a reception for Radio 1’s Teen Heroes of 2018 at Kensington Palace in a very similar dress to the one Meghan was wearing on Fraser Island. The dress from the British brand Whistles was the same color as Meghan’s and also featured a tie around the waist.

The Fraser Island visit included learning about the island’s cultural and ecological biodiversity and chatting with locals. Prior to the visit, it was uncertain as to whether Meghan would be feeling up for the tour’s activities as the busy schedule started taking its toll on her, prompting Prince Harry to attend several events alone while Meghan rested.

During the visit to Fraser Island, Prince Harry embarked on a 30-minute trek over rough terrain into Pile Valley where he took place in a traditional smoking ceremony, while Meghan stayed back to take care of her health. The ceremony included the unveiling of a plaque dedicating the forest to the Queen’s Commonwealth Canopy.

During the ceremony, Harry gave a speech about the importance of caring for the environment and stressing the importance of trees, according to news.com.au.

“It is up to us now to protect this paradise together. We need to protect it — not just because it’s beautiful. But because It’s an essential part of our existence…and will continue to be for our children and their children.”

On Monday, the couple was seen at the Kingfisher Bay Resort Jetty where they greeted fans.