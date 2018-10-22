Is This Why Lisa Vanderpump Is On The Outs With The ‘RHOBH’ Cast? She Was Reportedly Caught In A Lie

Lisa Vanderpump is being accused of leaking stories.

Is Lisa Vanderpump leaking stories to Radar Online?

According to a report shared by Radar Online on October 20, the tension between Vanderpump and her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-stars began after Dorit Kemsley adopted a dog named Lucy from her animal rescue center, Vanderpump Dogs, and later “abandoned” it.

Vanderpump feels “stabbed in the back,” an insider claimed.

However, is the betrayed Vanderpump also out for revenge? That’s what another source claims.

“Lisa leaks like a sieve!” one person said.

In response to the allegations, Radar Online boss Dylan Howard said, “I can say unequivocally that Lisa has never been an anonymous source to the site — although I for one wish that she was!”

The source went on to say that the hunt for the person behind the supposed leaks will be a storyline on the upcoming ninth season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

“The bad blood between all the costars is off the charts,” the source continued. “Everyone is ganging up against each other and real friendships are falling apart all in the name of fame and fortune. It’s very sad.”

Lisa Vanderpump has been an official housewife on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills since the show began airing in October 2010.

Over the weekend — as Lisa Vanderpump’s co-stars traveled to Hawaii to celebrate the wedding of Camille Grammer and David C. Meyer — she remained in Los Angeles, where she attended a Los Angeles Dodgers baseball game.

Earlier this month, US Weekly magazine revealed that Vanderpump was on the outs with the entire cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills — aside from Denise Richards — after the cast had caught her in a lie.

“The women feel like Lisa doesn’t want to face them and confront the situation. She has kept her distance and now that’s creating more problems with the cast,” the insider said.

The report also revealed details about Dorit’s puppy, Lucy, which the reality star allegedly gave away after the dog began biting her two children. As the outlet explained, a friend of Dorit’s offered to take the dog off her hands. Ultimately, however, the decision was made to bring the dog to an animal shelter.

Once the dog arrived at the shelter, a chip revealed that the animal had first belonged to Vanderpump Dogs — and Vanderpump was notified of its whereabouts.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is expected to air on Bravo TV sometime later this year.