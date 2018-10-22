Busy Philipps ‘Bummed’ James Franco Incident Has Become Focus Of Book Tour

Busy Philipps is “bummed” that the promotional tour for her revealing and uplifting book This Will Only Hurt A Little has become all about an incident with fellow actor James Franco, and not the other poignant moments in her life.

Philipps once called the actor, who co-starred with her in Freaks and Greeks a “f**king bully” and described how he once pushed her to the ground in her new book.

“When I was writing the book because I talk about so many personal things, I always had in my head that things will get turned into clickbait,” she told Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live.

Page Six reported that the actress has spoken about the incident numerous times, so it was not new information. She has also noted that Franco had since apologized and the two made up and have moved on with their lives.

Philipps didn’t understand why a book, which discusses multiple life-changing events, seemed to find its focus on only one incident.

“It was really one of those things I was really surprised by,” she said. “It really bummed me out because I also felt like, I’m a woman in this industry who wrote a very personal book about my experiences in life and in this industry and then the headlines were all about a man. I was like, that was my point the whole time.”

In an interview with The Guardian, the actress who runs a wildly popular Instagram page where she documents her daily life as a mother, revealed that she felt that acting was never a solid income for her.

She is married to screenwriter and director Marc Silverstein.

In the book, Philipps speaks of her fears over money, taking heat for doing paid Instagram posts for certain brands.

“People fundamentally have a really misguided idea about your wealth because you were on a huge TV show. I’ve been on three big TV shows and I was broke by age 28. I’d be stupid not to do paid posts, I think,” she said to The Guardian.

She also revealed she sometimes questions her decision to allow the couple’s children to be on my social media, ultimately deciding that as long as Silverstein and her kids are okay with it, so is she.

Busy Philipps new E! late-night talk show titled Busy Tonight with Busy Philipps will debut on Sunday, October 28 at 10 PM. The show will feature Philipps giving her opinions on the latest pop culture stories and trending topics, as well as hosting celebrity guest interviews.