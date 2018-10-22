Britney Spears Rocks Multiple Lingerie Sets At Texas Concert

Britney Spears has got it and she’s not afraid to flaunt it!

This past Sunday, the pop sensation took her talents to the Lone Star state, where she performed at the Circuit of America for Formula 1 GP in Austin, Texas. But it wasn’t just the Louisiana native’s performance that had all of her fans talking, it was her choice of sexy outfits as well.

Photos published by the Daily Mail show Spears in not just one, but in multiple sexy outfits for the show. In one look, Spears sported a sparkly red bra and matching panties that left very little to the imagination. Over her barely- there bottoms, Spears donned a pair of sexy, black fishnet stockings with black boots that go just over the knee.

In another one of her sexy looks, Spears rocked a shimmery silver bra with a black corset around her waist and stringy black bottoms. But one of the sexiest looks of the night was definitely a red one-piece number that cuts out at the abs, perfectly exposing the 36-year-old’s toned tummy. The top and the bottom of the outfit was connected by a gold ring and once again, Spears wore fishnet leggings.

One of the last looks from her show was a sparkly black bra, a matching black belt, and barely-there black panties. Of course, this look was also paired with her signature fishnet leggings as well as high black boots. Throughout most of the concert, the pop princess wore her hair up in a high ponytail with bright red lipstick.

And there was one other thing that made Spears’ concert really amazing — a special guest. According to People, Britney’s sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, took her daughter Ivey to her very first concert. Jamie Lynn posted a video of herself and her young daughter bouncing around and dancing to Britney’s music. Ivey looks cute as can be as she is bundled up in a blanket and big pink earbuds.

Next, Britney will return to Vegas early next year to begin another residency at the MGM Park Hotel. As the Inquisitr shared, Spears celebrated her residency news with fans by hosting a parade down the Las Vegas Strip with the help of Ellen DeGeneres. The light show led up to the announcement of Britney’s residency, which will start February and be titled “Domination.”

Prior to the announcement, a source dished that Britney has really grown fond of Las Vegas following her first residency at Planet Hollywood.

“She loves performing in Vegas, being able to please her fans and juggle her family life with her boys. This deal has been many months in the making,” the source shared.

“Domination” will kick off in February.