Iskra Lawrence Shares ‘Emotional Breakdown,’ Criticizes Instagram For Causing People Mental Harm

Iskra Lawrence took to Instagram over the weekend to share a powerfully emotional post about mental health and social media. The 28-year-old model posted a bare-faced, tearful selfie after an event led the Instagram star to have an “emotional breakdown.” According to the Daily Mail, Lawrence, who has battled with critics in the past, reached out to her followers, calling on them to “feel better with not being OK.”
Iskra Lawrence, who is considered a plus-size model, has been open about her struggles with an eating disorder and body positivity. But this weekend, the model ditched her usual happy-in-a-bikini posts to share how social media can have a negative impact on her life.
“I took this pic and wanted to post it because Instagram can be completely unrelatable, overwhelming, triggering and even damaging for our mental health,” Lawrence wrote in her post.
Lawrence told her 4.2 million fans that an event this weekend, which she didn’t detail, left her “shook” up.
“I felt like a mess, and felt like I looked a mess and my emotions were shook after something that happened yesterday and a combination of other personal issues that I think lead to this emotional breakdown,” she wrote.
Lawrence admits that there are times she doesn’t want to post everything about her life and that it can be more comfortable to post the best parts of her day. But, she says in the post, she wanted to let people know that it is fine to not feel your best all the time.
“Don’t ever compare your happiness, confidence, body, beauty, relationships, success or life to ANYONE online. Many people are struggling with their own issues privately or publicly and no one has to share online or post things they aren’t comfortable with,” she posted.
It's still an internal struggle to post absolutely everything. I felt like a mess, and felt like I looked a mess and my emotions were shook after something that happened yesterday and a combination of other personal issues that I think lead to this emotional breakdown. ???? I try and commit to showing you ALL the realness, even though I do feel more comfortable posting the "best bits" which there is nothing wrong with but I'm hoping this post can make at least one person feel better with not being OK. ???? I took this pic and wanted to post it because Instagram can be completely unrelatable, overwhelming, triggering and even damaging for our mental health. ???? Don't ever compare your happiness, confidence, body, beauty, relationships, success or life to ANYONE online. Many people are struggling with their own issues privately or publicly and no one has to share online or post things they aren't comfortable with. ???? To myself I want to be honest, I want to accept myself in all of my emotions and I know it's OK to cry. I am gentle on myself and practise self care. I've surrounded myself with family, friends and faith so I know I'm supported and loved no matter what and I'm beyond grateful to have that. ???? So shoutout to all my people going through something, I see you and I'm sending you my love and a huge hug. ???? To anyone who has my number please don't text I'm fine now and will explain when I see you what happened, and I'm grateful I had the opportunity to share this with you all when I was upset and not 100% or all smiles like I usually am. PS feel free to post a crying selfie and tag me I know I'm not alone but can't remember the last time I saw a photo like this on the gram????????♀️ ???? #cryingcusimhuman #nomakeup #Fyourfacetune #itsOKtonotbeOK #cryingdoesnotmakeyouweak #mentalhealthawareness #realstaGram
Lawrence has frequently shared details about her eating disorder, which she says she developed at 15-years-old. After being told she was too fat to fit in the size 4 garments backstage at a fashion show, the internationally-known model began to experience disordered eating. After overcoming her disorder, she became a champion for the body positivity movement. The model often posts pictures of herself wearing a bikini or her underwear in order to encourage fans to embrace their bodies as reported previously by the Inquisitr.
Earlier this month, critics attacked the model when she posted a picture of herself in underwear while eating a cheeseburger. Trolls called her out for promoting an “unhealthy” lifestyle.
The picture quickly got over 500,000 loves and fans jumped to Lawrence’s defense.
I get excited by lots of things in life including ???? and today I’m buzzing that my podcast with my gf @jennakutcher (fellow @aerie fam) is live! ???? I’ve popped the link in my bio so you can have a listen and hopefully me opening up and sharing all about my journey to this point career, confidence and trying to live my best life (may involve half naked ???? eating sessions) May inspire you. Because life is yours and you have the power to make it what you dream of ❤️ I’m wondering what are your dreams? ????
Lawrence asked her fans to share their own “crying” selfies on Instagram to let her know she isn’t alone in sharing the less than perfect parts of life.
“[F]eel free to post a crying selfie and tag me I know I’m not alone but can’t remember the last time I saw a photo like this on the gram,” she said.