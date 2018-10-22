Hitchhiker Picked Up By Chris Hemsworth And Friend In Australia

The actor shared a video of the experience on his Instagram.

Musician Scott Hildebrand got the ride of his life this weekend.

On Sunday, actor Chris Hemsworth posted a video of himself and his personal trainer, Luke Zocchi, picking up Hildebrand, an American singer who was hitchhiking through Australia, E! News reported.

The video was posted to the Thor star’s Instagram account, which has 21.8 million followers, and was set to Hildebrand’s song “Ready to Fly.”

“Picked up a hitchhiker, wasn’t a serial killer which we’re stoked about and just happened to be a kick a** musician Scott Hildebrand,” it was captioned. The video has been viewed more than 1.6 million times.

The clip begins with Zocchi revealing the two had just landed in Brisbane.

“So we’ve just landed in Brissie, we’ve just seen a guy is hitchhiking to Byron Bay. That’s where we’re going,” he said in the clip.

“We’re going to Byron, we’ll give him a lift,” added Hemsworth, donning round, blue sunglasses and a grey T-shirt.

“Little does he know we’re getting a chopper,” Zocchi revealed.

The camera flips to reveal Hildebrand on the side of the road, then transitions to him meeting Hemsworth and Zocchi.

“Welcome to Australia, mate,” Zocchi exclaimed, shaking his hand.

The musician, dubbed “Scotty boy” by Zocchi, revealed he had traveled down under all the way from Mexico. Upon hearing they would be making a vehicle change, Hildebrand told Nova919 that he offered to help pitch in for gas but was dissuaded by Hemsworth, who told him fueling the trip would cost him a few thousand dollars.

“No way,” he exclaimed repeatedly in the video after learning he would be taking the helicopter with his new friends to Byron Bay.

The three boarded the chopper with Hildebrand’s guitar and made the scenic 100-mile trip to the beach-side town.

Upon landing, they part ways.

“Alright Scotty, dream’s over,” the Avenger joked. “Back to the normal hitchhiking.”

The musician shared the video on his Instagram account as well.

“When hitchhiking leads to a helicopter ride with Thor…,” he captioned it. “So grateful for this crazy experience and the opportunity to share my music with so many beautiful people. Thanks guys!”

“The experience was so cool and unexpected,” Hildebrand told E! News. “They’re so nice and I couldn’t believe it was happening.”

Hildebrand is a singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist from Chicago, Illinois. He plays a mix of blues, folk, rock and roll, and reggae. According to his Instagram account, he was previously in Australia in June, playing two shows in Wollongong and two in Byron Bay.

Hemsworth wrapped up filming the new Men In Black reboot MIB last week. His film, Bad Times at the El Royale was released on October 12.