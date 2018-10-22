‘The Challenge’ Spoilers: Season 33 Reportedly Begins Filming, Intriguing Cast Combinations Pieced Together

After some speculation and concern among fans of MTV’s The Challenge series that Final Reckoning might be the end of the road for the competition series, spoilers are emerging regarding Season 33. Filming is reportedly beginning now and it looks like the producers have put together some interesting combinations in terms of a cast.

As the Inquisitr previously detailed, Season 33 of The Challenge is expected to be another battle involving veterans and newbies. As has been the case more and more often lately, spoilers indicate that MTV is bringing in people from other reality television shows on other networks to shake things up a bit.

Casting rumors have been swirling for a while now, and Challenge spoilers indicate that the Season 33 crew has been formalized and everybody has flown to where filming will begin. According to the spoiler forum Vevmo, the contestants were all making their way to Los Angeles as of October 15, and from there, they reportedly flew to Swakopmund, Namibia, in Africa to film until the beginning of December.

The Challenge spoilers reveal plenty of familiar faces for the “alumni” half of the Season 33 cast. Viewers will reportedly see Ashley Mitchell, Cara Maria Sorbello, CT Tamburello, and Jenna Compono back, along with Johnny Bananas, Leroy Garret, Nany Gonzalez, and Wes Bergmann.

The veterans’ side also includes Zach Nichols as well as Are You The One? Season 3 contestants Amanda Garcia and Hunter Barfield, Season 5 AYTO contestant Kam Williams, Geordie Shore’s Kylie Christie, and Big Brother stars and now MTV veterans Da’Vonne Rogers, Paulie Calafiore, and Natalie Negrotti.

When it comes to the newcomers’ crew, there’s a mix of folks from other MTV shows as well as people who have done reality television on other networks. The Challenge spoilers indicate that Ex on the Beach UK star Ashley Cain is a cast member, as is former Bachelorette and Ex on the Beach contestant Chase McNary. Casting went to the Big Brother well again to bring on twin sisters Liz and Julia Nolan as well as Season 19 winner Josh Martinez.

Morgan Willet, from Big Brother Over the Top and Ex on the Beach is reportedly on the newbie side, along with American Ninja Warrior contestant Natalie “Ninja” Duran. Fans can also expect to see Zahida Allen, Theo Campbell, Stephen Bear, and Georgia Harrison from the UK shows.

In addition, MTV has reportedly tapped Floribama Shore star Gus Smyrnios and Party Down South star Mattie Lynn Beaux to join Season 33 of The Challenge. Last but not least, Joao Paulo “Jotape” Andrade of Brazil’s Ex on the Beach is also on the cast.

TJ Lavin is back as host, of course. The Challenge spoilers via Vevmo do note that there might be another cast addition or two as this all plays out. Based on the list of cast members at this point, it seems there are two more veterans than newbies, so that does suggest a shift or addition yet as additional spoilers are uncovered.

The speculation over on Reddit is about how the veterans and newcomers will be paired up, assuming this is done in a similar manner to how the Fresh Meat theme was done previously. It looks as if filming has just started and additional Challenge spoilers will emerge in the coming days.

Who will hook up, who will fight, and who will win Season 33 of MTV’s The Challenge? Spoilers suggest this could be quite the entertaining battle and fans can’t wait to get more scoop on what goes down.