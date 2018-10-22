Tammy Hembrow Sizzles At The Gym In Tight Workout Clothes That Hug Her Curves

Fitness model Tammy Hembrow isn’t one to disappoint her 8.8 million followers when it comes to sexy, jaw-dropping photos of her fit body and flawless curves. Whether she’s wearing a bikini and relaxing at the pool — or spending a day at the gym — Hembrow always looks sensual.

The most recent snap of the blonde bombshell features her at the gym posing for a selfie during a mid-workout break. Her gray, tight-fitting pants and sweatshirt accentuate her gym-honed curves, while a white baseball cap gives her a more youthful look. With one hip thrust to the side, the Instagram model teases her followers with her bodacious booty. The gray sports bra that she’s wearing underneath the sweatshirt pushes up her bust, highlighting her chest and leading the eye down to her tiny waist and flat belly. Her platinum blonde locks are pulled back into a messy bun, and she holds a sports drink in one hand while she takes the selfie with the other.

The mother-of-two paired the photo with an inspiring caption that read, “Do something today your future self will thank you for. @womensbest #womensbest.” Her fans went crazy for the photo, leaving comments about how “gorgeous” and “sexy” she looked. Others expressed their gratitude for her motivational posts.

One fan wrote, “You look amazing and you’re absolutely rocking this outfit,” while another commented, “I pray I can get this bod after I have this baby boy. hot mama!”

The model’s workout outfit represents her athleisure clothing line — Saski Collection. Hembrow designs the clothing that she sells, and hopes to inspire confidence in women who have “a passion for fitness and fashion,” according to her website.

The fitness lover also created an app, called TammyFit, which provides workout video tutorials and healthy recipes for users while also making it easy to create a weekly workout schedule tailored to individual needs.

Recently, the Daily Mail reported that Hembrow is taking a break from dating after her split with ex-fiancé — and father of her two children — Reece Hawkins.

After a fan asked her if she was dating anyone new, the 24-year-old responded, “Just focused on my babies & my business. No man needed.” Hembrow has two children — a son named Wolf, 2, and a daughter named Saskia, 3.

She also shared advice with her fans, commenting that “All women are queens, that’s what I’ll teach my daughter.”

While Hembrow is making the most of the single life, Hawkins debuted his new girlfriend — London Goheen, 20 — in early October.