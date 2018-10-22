Victoria’s Secret Model Alessandra Ambrosio Poses In A Skimpy Striped Bikini At The Beach

Alessandra showed off her assets in a very skimpy bikini.

Victoria’s Secret Angel Alessandra Ambrosio has been showing off her seriously toned figure during a family trip to the beach. Per Daily Mail, the star flaunted some serious skin as she walked along the sand on October 20 while enjoying some time by the ocean with her boyfriend Nicolo Oddi and her two kids, 10-year-old Anja and 6-year-old Noah.

New photos show the mom of two striking a pose by the water as she revealed her seriously toned abs and long legs in a skimpy bikini while spending some downtime in California.

The model, who’s most famous for walking the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show runway over the years, was rocking a brown-and-white striped two-piece and opted to accessorize her bikini look with a brown hat.

Ambrosio even struck a few poses as she hit the sand, taking a few snaps which later appeared on her social media.

One snap uploaded by Alessandra to her official Instagram page on October 22 showed her staring into the camera with her hand on her head as the sun went down over the ocean. She captioned the image, “Kissed by the Cali Sunset” with a sun and a kissing emoji with the hashtag “foreveronvacation.”

Ambrosio then followed up her initial bikini upload with two more pictures from her beach day.

The two other snaps shared with her 9.5 million followers on the social media site showed the model posing in front of the sunset with her arms up in the air. The second Instagram snap, which was also shot from behind, featured her with both hands on her hat.

“Sun Moon,” Alessandra wrote, with two moon emojis next to a sun.

The latest bikini photos came after the Inquisitr reported last month that she shared a photo of herself posing in a swimsuit during a photoshoot alongside friends and fellow models Lele Pons and Hannah Stocking.

Prior to that, the Inquisitr shared that Alessandra was showing off another bikini at the beach as she hit the sand in a string two-piece also in California.

Per Us Weekly, the stunning model previously opened up about how she gets in such amazing shape prior to getting in a bikini.

Dominik Bindl / Getty Images

“When I started with Victoria’s Secret at 21, I never worked out,” Ambrosio said, revealing that it was only after she became a mom that she started working out.

“I like doing bridges, and I’ll also finish a workout with 100 bicycle crunches,” she said but admitted that she knows there are more important things than looking great in a swimsuit. “A perfect body isn’t everything. A perfect butt doesn’t make an amazing person.”