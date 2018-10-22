‘SNL’ Star Leslie Jones’ Hilarious Tweets While Watching Oscar-Winning Film For The First Time

Leave it to outspoken Saturday Night Live star Leslie Jones to take everything we were all thinking when we watched 2018’s Oscar winner for Best Picture and put it out there on Twitter.

The hilarious comedienne live-tweeted while watching Guillermo del Toro’s sci-fi love story The Shape of Water for the first time and let’s just say the results were hilarious, on point, and a bit off color as well!

Most of Jones’ tweets were simple observations like, “Ok I need to barf now!” after Michael Shannon’s character announced that he doesn’t wash his hands after using the urinal.

But it was the interaction between Sally Hawkins’ Elisa and Doug Jones’ amphibian man that left the comedian more than a little confused, tweeting “what am I watching” after the film’s odd sex scene.

She hashtagged her observations with the sentence, “#therewasdamnsexscenewiththefishman.”

Ok I need to barf now! You believe you more if a man cause you don’t wash your hands ew! #shapeofwater pic.twitter.com/eTc39WKFEv — Leslie Jones ???? (@Lesdoggg) October 20, 2018

The Shape of Water details the story of a lonely mute cleaning lady in a secret research facility who forms a unique relationship with an amphibian man held in captivity.

Jones’ fans are glad to see her enjoying herself on the social media site again after a horrific experience two years ago when the comedienne realized that Twitter users can be pretty nasty when they want to be.

Back in 2016, Jones was starring in an all-female remake of Ghostbusters when she experienced some horrific bullying on the social media sharing and observation site, as reported by E!.

Jones called out those who were sending racist messages and memes her way.

“It’s not called a meltdown when [you’re] defining yourself. Pay attention,” she wrote to one Twitter hater before adding, “So sad, these people have mothers and sisters and aunts. So sickening.”

Sherri Shepherd, Loni Love, Reese Witherspoon, Selenis Leyva, and other famous stars sparked the hashtag “LoveforLeslieJ” at the time.

In a turn of events, Twitter users rushed to Jones’ defense after she and castmates Ego Nwodim and Kate McKinnon played Baltimore cops who repeatedly sexually harassed a motorist portrayed by SNL alum Seth Meyers, who was the week’s host.

The skit came under attack by Lt. Gene Ryan, president of the Baltimore Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 3, who called the late-night show’s bit a “great disappointment” in a two-page letter addressed to SNL Executive Producer Lorne Michaels, as reported by The Huffington Post.

Fans of the series who live in the area remarked that once again, people are just taking things a little too seriously in today’s society.

