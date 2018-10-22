Rob Gronkowski’s Girlfriend Camille Kostek Sizzles In Nothing But Her Lucky Patriots Jersey

Rob Gronkowski’s girlfriend Camille Kostek celebrated NFL game day in her usual fashion, with her New England Patriots gear on and a post on social media.

Camille Kostek took to her Instagram story on Sunday to reveal to fans that she was yet again wearing her “lucky” Rob Gronkowski jersey in honor of the New England Patriots playing the Chicago Bears on Sunday.

Camille’s Instagram snap was a sexy photograph of herself wearing nothing but her boyfriend’s jersey while sitting in bed. The mirror selfie didn’t allow Kostek’s face to be seen since her phone was in the way, but her long blonde hair was parted to the side and worn in loose waves.

“Watched the game from home today. Made sure the first thing I did was put the jersey on before anything else..including pants. So YES the lucky jersey was ON pats nation,” Camille captioned the photo, which also had an 11:03 a.m. timestamp on it.

As many fans know, Kostek often posts to Instagram on Sundays in honor to show love and support to her boyfriend Gronkowski, or “Gronk” as he’s better known to football fans.

The couple met while Camille was a cheerleader with the Patriots and began dating after she left the team back in 2015.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, it has been rumored that Camille Kostek and Rob Gronkowski had split up in 2017, as outlets were reporting that Gronk had already moved on. However, the couple seemingly couldn’t stay away from one another and had gotten back together by May of that year. They’ve been nearly inseparable ever since.

Earlier this year, the Sports Illustrated model opened up about their relationship and the struggles of dating while in the public eye, revealing that it has been a big adjustment for her to see her name in the media so much.

“I am such a private person. It was hard at first when people would send articles with my name on it. It’s an overwhelming feeling to read something that you have no control over…But like most things, you get strong when you have to deal with situations like that. It’s gotten a little easier. And usually, the people that are close to you know the truth. So it’s one of those things where you just have to let people think what they wanted to think,” Camille Kostek stated about her romance with Rob Gronkowski.