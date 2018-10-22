Halloween Queen Heidi Klum Wears Thigh-Highs, Fishnets, And A Whole Lot Of Feathers In Crow Costume Throwback

The former 'Project Runway' star is known for her elaborate Halloween costumes.

Heidi Klum is the queen of Halloween and she has the Instagram feed to prove it. The longtime Project Runway star, who announced last month she was leaving the long-running fashion design show, has been counting down to Halloween on the popular social media site, and her latest post features one of her most memorable costumes.

Klum took to Instagram to post photos of her epic, 2009 crow costume. Klum wore the feather-filled suit nine years ago and paired it with thigh-high boots, fishnet stockings, and elaborate face paint. The supermodel and producer captioned the post with a disclaimer that she used to do her own makeup for her costumes back in the day.

Klum credited Izquierdo Studio for making the custom crow Halloween costumes for her and her then-husband Seal. When Klum stepped out in the black crow costume at her annual Halloween bash back in 2009, it marked her first public appearance since giving birth to daughter Lou, according to the Huffington Post.

While Heidi Klum’s crow stole the show, it wasn’t an easy costume to get around in during the party. The Telegraph shared that Klum complained that the large beak was extremely cumbersome and made drinking difficult. The wings also reportedly caused the model and her singer husband some problems in the car as they drove to the party venue. You can see the photos of Heidi Klum’s throwback Halloween costume below.

Heidi Klum’s Halloween countdown features some of her greatest costumes of all time. Over the past few weeks, Klum has also shared photos of her goddess Kali costume from 2008, her sassy, fanged velveteen kitty from 2007, a red-hot witch getup, and epic alien and apple costumes.

While she has been doing elaborate Halloween costumes for nearly 20 years, over the past five years Heidi Klum has taken her love for the October holiday to a new level with a team of specialists who provide prosthetics, special effects makeup, and more. The supermodel mom told Entertainment Weekly some of her costumes have taken up to 10 hours in the makeup chair and she revealed that she starts planning for the costumes as early as June.

“Halloween is so much fun because you get to be someone else,” Klum said. “I have to do something really cool and different. I want to surprise people. I want to be creative. I also like to be unrecognizable.”

Heidi Klum definitely achieved her goal with the 2009 crow costume.