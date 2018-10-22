‘Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills’ Star Kyle Richards Stuns In Teeny Black-And-White Bikini

Are we sure that Kyle Richards is 49-years-old?

Last week, she and her husband Mauricio Umansky, as well as a few other members of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast, flew to Hawaii to celebrate Camille Grammer and her nuptials to David C. Meyer. The wedding was held on Saturday, but the day before, Kyle enjoyed a little rest and relaxation by the beach with her hubby.

In photos published by the Daily Mail, the mother of four looked dressed to impress for a Friday beach day with her husband. The pair was photographed walking to the beach together and they certainly dressed the part of tourists. Richards looked stunning in a white bikini that was outlined in black along with a leopard print sarong tied just above her navel.

The reality star wore her short, dark locks down and appeared to be wearing minimal makeup as she sported a pair of large aviators on her face. To accessorize the look, Richards wore a ring and a bracelet on one hand and carried a white purse in the other. And Mauricio looked just as good as his wife, rocking a pair of light patterned shorts and no shirt. To complete his look, he also sported a large pair of sunglasses and a backward hat.

Kyle Richards shows off bikini body with husband Mauricio Umansky while in Hawaii https://t.co/RFZBQ7qk8y pic.twitter.com/mTcG4tA5Xc — The News Amed (@thenewsamed) October 22, 2018

The outing came on Friday, the day before Grammer tied the knot. As the Inquisitr shared over the weekend, Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Dorit Kemsley, and Teddi Mellencamp flew to Hawaii to attend the big event. Lisa Vanderpump, Erika Jayne, and Denise Richards were not in attendance. Kyle served as a bridesmaid at the wedding along with Grammer’s 16-year-old daughter Mason.

The wedding was held at a private beach club that overlooked the ocean and many members of the RHOBH cast took to their Instagram and Instagram Stories to share photos and videos from the picturesque event. Before the wedding, the ladies also attended what appeared to be a beautiful rehearsal dinner.

And prior to jetting off to Hawaii, Richards was busy attending the premiere of the Halloween remake. As the Inquisitr shared, Kyle starred alongside Jamie Lee Curtis in the original film but was not cast in the remake, despite her attempts.

“I really wanted to be so badly,” Richards said of appearing in the movie revival. “And I’ve never done this in my life … I literally reached out and said, ‘Can I be in it in any capacity? I’ll be an extra. I’ll do anything.’ But they didn’t think that it was going to fit in with the story or something.”

Halloween is currently playing in theaters nationwide.