Kourtney Kardashian Shares Racy Photos Of Herself & Kim Kardashian In Honor Of Her Sister’s Birthday

Kourtney Kardashian took to social media to wish her younger sister Kim Kardashian a very happy birthday over the weekend, and she did so with a series of racy snapshots.

Kourtney Kardashian posted some sexy photos of herself with Kim Kardashian to her Instagram story on Sunday. The mother of three wanted to wish her sister a happy 38th birthday and decided to do so with some of their steamiest photos together.

In one of the photos, Kourtney and Kim are on the beach flaunting their flat tummies and toned abs. Kourt is wearing silver bikini bottoms and a white see-through crop top as she pulls her long, dark hair away from her face. Kim is spotted in a sparkling silver triangle top bikini and looks tanned and toned in the photo.

The second photo Kourtney posted her Instagram story is from the same day. The sisters walk on the back together as Kim hides her eyes from the sun. However, Kourt is turned around to reveal that her bikini bottoms are a thong, which shows off her entire backside.

Kourtney also posted a photo of the sisters as children, and one of her smiling as Kim took a shot next to her at their dinner table.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kourtney Kardashian also shared a photo of herself with Kim Kardashian to her Instagram feed, complete with a sweet heartfelt message.

In the picture, Kourtney is wearing a pair of black leather pants and a white one-shoulder crop top. Her shoulder length hair is parted down the middle and worn straight. Meanwhile, Kim is decked out in a snakeskin suit and tan turtleneck. Her long hair is pulled back into a high ponytail on her head.

“So blessed to walk through life with you by my side always. It’s crazy how much we have gotten to experience together, you are my strength when i can’t find my strength. Wishing you the happiest birthday!” Kourtney wrote in the caption of the photo.

Earlier this month, Kourtney posted another photo of herself and Kim, calling her younger sister her “first best friend,” seemingly referencing the fact that Kim was Kourtney’s first sibling. Of course, she later went on to have four more siblings following Kim in Khloe, Rob, Kendall, and Kylie.

Fans can see more of Kourtney Kardashian and Kim Kardashian when Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sunday nights on E! network.