Halle Berry Reveals ‘How To Stay On The Healthy Track’ In Hot New Workout Post

Actress Halle Berry, 52, appears to be getting younger as she continues to post hot and sultry photos on Instagram, flaunting her toned, fit figure and flawless curves. Her most recent fitness photo, taken on Fitness Friday, features her dancing and working out in the gym with a huge smile on her face.

In the photo, Berry is caught mid-dance move next to a punching bag wearing a loose, navy tank top, tight mid-calf yoga pants, and black sneakers. The actress’s brown locks are tied back in a ponytail with her bangs falling across her face and she has a glowing smile on her face as she looks off into the distance. Her toned biceps are clearly visible as she swings her arms back and forth and her tank top reveals a patch of flat belly.

Berry captioned the photo, “Who else is dancing their way into #FitnessFriday!? On this week’s #PHITtalks we discuss how to stay on the healthy track. We’re talking coffee consumption, replenishing your body after workouts, access to healthy food options, how to fight cravings (even during PMS!), and tips to keep your skin glowing. Check stories & IGTV for more. ENJOY!”

PHIT talk features Berry and her trainer, Peter Thomas, as they answer questions about staying motivated, eating healthy, and building muscle. They also share some of their best-kept fitness secrets as they engage with Berry’s 3.8 million followers.

In the Instagram post, many followers left comments thanking Berry for providing motivation and helping them reach their fitness goals. They also complimented her on her stunning figure while many remarked that she inspires them every day to continue pursuing their health goals.

One fan wrote, “Admiring your physique, determination & most of all the effort put in.. Cheers!” while another commented, “You are so my inspiration and I love that you can relate to those of a certain age. Thank you for being so real!!”

According to Pop Sugar, Berry revealed her top fitness secrets.

On staying toned without sacrificing curves Berry said, “I think a lot of it is using your own bodyweight. I don’t personally use too many old-fashioned weights. I use a lot of bands, my bodyweight. I do some cardio, but cardio is always mixed into my workouts. Nothing makes me more angry than to be on a treadmill. So we mix cardio into my workouts by going up and down stairs — some sprinting here and there.”

She also gave advice on the best exercises to tone the lower abdomen.