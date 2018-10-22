‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Sami Finally Finds Who She’s Been Looking For, But Is It EJ DiMera?

Days of our Lives spoilers reveal that the week is going to kick off with a bang. There will be so much drama this week that fans won’t want to miss a minute of the episodes, and it all starts on Monday with some huge storylines.

According to She Knows Soaps, Days of our Lives fans can expect to see Sami Brady (Alison Sweeney) finally find what she’s been searching for. Sami has been searching Kristen DiMera’s (Stacy Haiduk) warehouse for any traces of her beloved husband EJ DiMera (formerly James Scott). On Monday, she’ll finally stumble across the mystery patient that she’s been trying to find, but is it really EJ?

All signs have been pointing to the patient being EJ. Kristen has been seen trying to get a response out of the man by using Sami’s name, and the initials on his door read E.D., as in Elvis DiMera, or EJ as he likes to be called. Sami will finally come face to face with the man she hopes is her husband, and the drama will likely be at an all-time high.

Meanwhile, in another part of the warehouse, Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker) will be frantically searching for the love of her life, Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan), when she runs into some serious trouble. Nicole will be forced to fight for her life as Eric and his stepbrother Brady Black (Eric Martsolf) try their best to rescue her.

Back in Salem, Days of our Lives fans will see that Rex Brady (Kyle Lowder) is back home and has reunited with his father, Roman Brady (Josh Taylor). All the while, Mimi Lockhart (Farah Fath) finally reveals the biological father of her daughter, the same little girl whom her mother Bonnie Lockhart (Judi Evans) has been trying to pass off as her own baby with Lucas Horton (Bryan Datillo).

Last week, Mimi told Bell Black Brady (Martha Madison) that the father of her daughter was actually Lucas’ brother. However, Lucas has multiple brothers. Belle immediately believed that Philip Kiriakis could be the father, but Mimi quickly shot her down. Philip’s other brothers include Mike Horton, who hasn’t been seen or talked about in years; Austin Reed, who is married to Carrie Brady; and Rex Brady, whom Mimi had a serious relationship with when she lived in Salem previously and is likely the little girl’s father.

Fans can watch all of the drama unfold when Days of our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.