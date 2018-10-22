Ariana Grande & Pete Davidson Didn’t Make Any Plans For Their Wedding, Per ‘TMZ’

It seems like Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson’s split may have worked out smoother than people think. Turns out, the former couple hadn’t planned anything for their wedding, according to TMZ.

The outlet reports that both the pop star, 25, and the Saturday Night Live comedian, 24, knew that “marriage wasn’t in the cards, even after they got engaged,” as they didn’t make any plans whatsoever for their special day. The pair didn’t set out to pick a date nor a venue, and apparently, Ariana didn’t go hunting for wedding dresses either. According to a source close to the “God Is A Woman” singer, she spoke to her mother Joan about the wedding, but it was all just “talk.”

Ariana and Pete got engaged in June after dating for only a few weeks, and sources told TMZ she has now returned the $100,000 3.03-carat diamond set in platinum engagement ring he had made specifically for her, and which “took weeks to complete.” The couple also shared a pet pig, Piggy Smallz, which Ari has kept.

Although both of them have been staying away from the spotlight ever since their breakup became public knowledge, Pete has finally made his first public appearance since the split. The comedian co-hosted the Judd & Pete for America event in Los Angeles with comedy legend Judd Apatow, and he even managed to pull a few jokes about the end of his relationship, asking the crowd if anybody was “looking for a roommate,” as reported by E! News.

“Well, as you could tell, I don’t want to be here. There’s a lot going on. Does anybody have any open rooms?” he joked. He also talked about having to cover up a bunny tattoo he had gotten on his neck in tribute to his former lover.

“Um, I’ve been covering a bunch of tattoos, that’s fun. I’m f****** 0 for 2 in the tattoo [department],” he said.

“Yeah, I’m afraid to get my mom tattooed on me, that’s how bad it is.”

“So, obviously you know I, we [Ariana and I] broke up or whatever but when me and her first got engaged we got tattoos. And it was like in a magazine like, ‘Was Pete Davidson stupid?’ And 93 percent of it said yes,” Pete told the audience.

“So my boy, he was like, ‘Don’t listen to that s*** man. They’re literally haters.’ And I’m like, yeah, f*** that. I’m not stupid. And the other day we were in my kitchen and he was like, ‘Yo bro. Turns out you were stupid.'”

Ariana Grande treated herself to a Chanel shopping spree post Pete Davidson split. ✨ pic.twitter.com/O3zHAISufp — Team Ariana (@TeamGrandeSA) October 22, 2018

Ariana herself was also seen wearing a Band-Aid over one of her tattoos during the taping of NBC’s A Very Wicked Halloween, which was her first appearance after the split. Even though none have publicly spoken about the exact nature of their breakup, several media outlets have reported that the death of her ex-boyfriend, rapper Mac Miller, was a tipping point in her relationship with Pete, as it left her emotionally devastated.