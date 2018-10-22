Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper Could Make Academy Award History With ‘A Star Is Born’

Both Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper have the potential to make Oscars history during the 2019 Academy Awards according to a popular Hollywood polling site for their smash movie A Star is Born.

The twosome is favorited to get nods for both Best Actor and Actress for the film, as well as Best Director for Cooper and Best Song for Gaga for either “I’ll Never Love Again” or “Shallow.”

In Academy history, according to Goldderby, there have only been seven occasions in Oscar history where the Best Actor and Best Actress awards have gone to a duo from the same movie.

Despite many actors and actresses from the same motion pictures being nominated, it is quite rare for both to score a golden statuette for their work in the same film. The site also predicts that Sam Elliot as Cooper’s on-screen brother and foil Bobby Maine will also get a nod for Best Supporting Actor.

Goldderby noted that just two years ago, Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling were both nominated for La La Land. Stone won and Gosling lost to Casey Affleck for Manchester by the Sea.

The last time two actors from the same film won was in 1997 for the film As Good as it Gets. Both Jack Nicholson and Helen Hunt won in their respective categories for that film.

Prior to that, Goldderby explained the following actors and actresses from the same film won at the same time for the film below.

Anthony Hopkins and Jodie Foster, 1991 in The Silence of the Lambs.

Henry Fonda and Katharine Hepburn, 1981 for On Golden Pond.

Jon Voight and Jane Fonda, 1978 in Coming Home.

Peter Finch and Faye Dunaway for 1976’s Network.

Jack Nicholson and Louise Fletcher in 1975 for One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest.

Clark Gable and Claudette Colbert in the 1934 film classic It Happened One Night.

Goldderby has both Gaga and Cooper at the top of the odds charts in their respective categories as favorites to win for the film.

Both Gaga and Cooper transformed themselves for the roles. Although she plays a struggling singer, Gaga touches on a vulnerability not seen on screen in many years in the role of Ally Campana-Maine, a singer/songwriter turned pop superstar.

As Jackson Maine, Cooper embodied an aging rock star struggling with past demons who tried to put them to rest by finding a lasting love with Gaga’s Ally. Not only did Cooper learn how to sing and play guitar for the role, but he also co-wrote the screenplay and made his directorial debut.

A Star is Born, which has surpassed $100 million in box office gross, is in theaters now.