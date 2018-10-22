On screen, The Young and the Restless co-stars Eileen Davidson and Melissa Ordway portray mother/daughter duo Ashley Abbott and Abby Newman in Genoa City. Over the weekend, the pair had a typical mother/daughter scenario play out over social media.

Ordway took to Instagram to share an exciting post with her followers. In the image, she wore a gorgeous gray wrap shirt over skinny jeans and cute booties. A photographer is snapping her picture while somebody else took the pic Ordway shared to social media. The actress’s caption indicated she has something exciting in the works, which she plans to share with her fans sometime soon.

Her husband J. Michael Gaston (ex-Ben, Days of Our Lives), who probably knows what new project she’ll announce soon, commented in three comments. “You. Better. Work,” which is a play on a fun modeling song called “Supermodel” from RuPaul.

Meanwhile, her on-screen mom commented with something that can be the bane of mothers and daughters everywhere. Davidson replied, “That’s my shirt.”

Although Davidson wrapped up her filming on the number one rated CBS Daytime soap, it seems that perhaps she didn’t quite get all of her belongings before she went because somehow her on-screen daughter ended up with her beautiful shirt. Of course, the entire thing could be some type of inside joke between the two actresses, and they just provided a bit of fun banter on social media for their fans to enjoy.

Recently, Ordway took to Instagram to promote her made in the USA clothing brand Liv+Soph, which is named after her daughters. The brand offers shirts for baby, toddler, and women. Plus 10 percent of the proceeds go to help children who are in foster care in Los Angeles. It’s unclear if the Y&R actress’s upcoming announcement has anything to do with her clothing brand especially since she modeled wearing Davidson’s shirt.

Meanwhile, Inquisitr’s The Young and the Restless spoilers show that in Genoa City, the entire Abbott family is in upheaval over a brand new surprise that Dina (Marla Adams) and Kyle (Michael Mealor) unearthed at Jabot. Unfortunately for fans, no matter what ends up happening with the unexpected document that could change the family company forever, Davidson’s final airdate is quickly approaching.

The last time Ashley appears on screen with her family is on Monday, October 29 — just one week from today. Soon, Abby will not have her on-screen mother to help her make sense of her life as a Newman and an Abbott in Genoa City. Knowing that their time together on Y&R is quickly coming to an end, it’s fun to watch their on-screen relationship show up a tiny bit off screen too on Ordway’s Instagram post.