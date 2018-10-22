The ‘RHOBH’ Cast Is Getting Sick And Tired Of Lisa Vanderpump’s Diva Antics Amid Season 9

Lisa Vanderpump is reportedly refusing to film Season 9.

Lisa Vanderpump’s alleged refusal to film the ninth season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills has her co-stars fuming.

According to a report from Hollywood Life on October 21, Vanderpump was never a favorite cast member of the rest of the women and now that she’s making production so challenging, they’re even more frustrated with her.

“Most of the cast have always had a problem in some way with Lisa, even if they’ve pretended on the surface to get along with her,” an insider said. “Lisa can be really insufferable, and as much as she loves to pretend she’s genuine and down to earth, she’s really fake.”

After hitting it big after landing her full-time role on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Vanderpump was awarded her own spinoff series Vanderpump Rules, which is currently in the midst of filming its seventh season, and because of that, her ego allegedly inflated.

“She thought she was the biggest star and started getting an even bigger ego than she already had,” the insider continued.

While Vanderpump has reportedly been refusing to film since earlier this month, the Hollywood Life insider went on to say that none of her co-stars want to film scenes with the longtime star. Instead, they are reportedly sick of her attitude and sick of having to deal with her drama.

Throughout the past several weeks of filming, Lisa Vanderpump hasn’t been seen with any of her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-stars and according to the Hollywood Life report, Season 9 could be her final season on the show.

“Lisa is getting ready to walk away from it all and this could be her last season on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills — It really is that bad right now,” an insider said.

Earlier this month, after the cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, including Kyle Richards, Camille Grammer, Lisa Rinna, Erika Girardi, Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave, Denise Richards, and Dorit Kemsley, enjoyed a bus trip, a number of them, including Rinna, Richards, Mellencamp Arroyave, and Kemsley, reunited at one of Girardi’s Pretty Mess Tour shows in Los Angeles.

As for rumors regarding the possibility of Vanderpump being demoted to a friend role, Lisa Rinna denied the possibility in a tweet last week, telling a curious fan the idea was “bulls**t.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is expected to air on Bravo TV sometime later this year.