Kim Kardashian’s Family Is Fed Up With Kanye West’s Behavior, Per ‘Radar Online’

Kim Kardashian’s family is reportedly fed up with her husband Kanye West’s recent behavior, and they’re letting her know all about it.

According to an October 22 report by Radar Online, Kim Kardashian’s famous brood are allegedly “at odds” over the things that Kanye West has been saying and doing in recent weeks. However, Kim is said to be in denial about the situation.

“Deep down, Kim knows it’s embarrassing and this crazy circus can’t go on but she’s burying her head in the sand and refusing advice from the others,” an insider told the outlet.

The family is allegedly worried about the impact that Kanye’s actions are having on their brands, but also about his well-being. Things have reportedly gotten so bad that Kourtney Kardashian wants to stage an intervention for her brother-in-law in hopes of getting him whatever help he may need.

“The likes of Khloe, Kylie and Kendall are rolling their eyes and saying he’s a liability while Kourtney feels sorry for him and wants to stage an intervention. There have been some seriously intense discussions, and it’s only going to get worse,” the source added.

West recently admitted that he had been diagnosed with bipolar disorder and that he had decided to stop taking his medication.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kim Kardashian’s family members aren’t the only ones who are getting annoyed with Kanye West’s antics. The rapper’s close friends Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are also allegedly fed up with his rants and support of President Donald Trump.

Sources told Hollywood Life earlier this month that Chrissy and John are both very upset with Kanye, but don’t want to speak out about their disappointment in their friend publicly.

The insider goes on to say that Teigen and Legend have had plenty of conversations with West behind closed doors and have told him exactly what they think about his opinions. The couple is said to be hoping they can get him to a place where he’ll be able to see their point of view on the situation.

Meanwhile, John and Chrissy are said to hate dealing with drama and that Kanye seems to be giving out a lot of it. The pair is allegedly going to sit down and give the rapper a chance to explain himself, but the friendship could be on the rocks.

Fans can see more of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s private life when Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sunday nights on E! network.