Angelina Jolie Steps Out With Kids For Family Dinner Amid Custody Battle With Brad Pitt

Angelina Jolie headed out with three of her children for a family dinner date on Saturday, and she looked naturally stunning in a makeup-free look.

Jolie took her three kids, Pax, 14, Vivienne and Knox, 10, on an adorable family outing on October 20, and both the actress and her children looked all smiles as they went to a sushi restaurant to satisfy their cravings, Hollywood Life reports. The 43-year-old appeared to be super comfy in a black pants and casual gray sweater combo, and she styled her long dark locks into a low bun. She kept her makeup game to a minimum, wearing only a touch of lip gloss.

The dinner date comes as Jolie and her ex-husband, Brad Pitt, are still engulfed in a custody battle over their six kids (apart from Pax, Vivienne, and Knox, they also share Maddox, 17, Zahara, 13, and Shiloh, 12). During the summer, a temporary custody order granted Pitt more time with the children than he had been initially given, but the former Hollywood power couple are still to agree on a permanent order.

According to HL, it was reported earlier this month that Jolie and Pitt, 54, were no closer to coming to a ‘truce’,” even though it has been over two years since she filed for divorce. The actress even fired her old divorce lawyer and hired Samantha Bley DeJean in August to change her strategy.

????Angelina Jolie dines with her 3 children at a Japanese restaurant in LA on October 20, 2018. pic.twitter.com/fBGh4T3ntJ — AngelinaJoliePH (@ajolieph) October 21, 2018

“Angie is once again doing things that are interfering with Brad’s custodial time with the children. There have been several occasions in recent weeks in which the kids have been late, with Brad unable to reach anyone for answers,” a source told HL. On the other hand, a source also said that Jolie misses “what she had with Brad.”

“Angie misses talking to Brad every day. Their conversations now are brief, if at all, and usually through an assistant. She misses sharing the ups and downs of life, and her daily struggles,” the source explained.

However, it has been reported that Pitt called the past few years of his life “a living hell,” and HL reported he “couldn’t care less” about Jolie supposedly missing being with him.

“That relationship is well and truly over as far as he’s concerned, and Brad has zero desire to revisit it, and give it a second shot. The past couple of years have been a living hell for Brad, and it’s made him question if he ever actually, truly, knew the real Angelina, because he never imagined that the woman he fell in love with and married could behave in the way she has toward him,” an insider said.