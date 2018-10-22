‘Dancing With The Stars’ Prediction Has All-Male Celebs In The Final Three

A leading Hollywood prediction site has revealed that they believe that the final three dancers of Season 27 of Dancing with the Stars will be an all-male race, weeks before the competition comes to a close.

Goldderby has predicted that there will be an all-male final three for the first time since Season 3 of the ABC competition dance series.

The site has predicted that Milo Manheim, Juan Pablo Di Pace, and DeMarcus Ware will be competing for mirrorball glory. They also predicted that Manheim is “the odds-on favorite to win it all.”

For all but three times in the show’s history, there have has always been a mix of both men and women in the final three.

There were only three exceptions to that rule in the show’s 26 seasons.

Season 3 was the last time all three finalists were male: winner Emmitt Smith, runner-up Mario Lopez, and third-place finisher Joey Lawrence.

Twice has the show had all-female final threes: Melissa Rycroft beat Shawn Johnson and Kelly Monaco in Season 15, and Meryl Davis scored a mirrorball over Amy Purdy, and Candace Cameron Bure in Season 18, according to Goldderby.

The three top males of this season, Manheim, Di Pace, and Ware, were almost upended by singer Tinashe before her shocking elimination during Trios Night.

Tinashe and her pro partner Brandon Armstrong were joined by season 18 runner-up Amy Purdy for a smoldering Tango in one of the highest scoring routines of the night.

At the wrap of the episode, it was announced by co-hosts Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews that two Season 27 couples were in jeopardy: Evanna Lynch and Keo Motsepe, and Tinashe and Armstrong.

The news of Tinashe’s elimination was met with boos and surprised exclamations from the audience, calling into question once again the fact that those who vote do so exclusively for their favorites and not for the best dancers in the competition of which Tinashe was called from the beginning of the season by the judges.

Manheim continues to be an odds-on favorite to win the competition alongside pro-partner Witney Carson.

The Disney Channel star spoke to Entertainment Tonight where he revealed that Witney is “family” now and has formed a close bond with his mother, actress Camryn Manheim. The two reportedly text one another all the time, he says, and are often found chatting when she comes to the ballroom each week.

Goldderby predicts former Harry Potter star Evanna Lynch will come in fourth place.

Dancing with the Stars airs Mondays on ABC.